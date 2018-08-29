Real Housewives aficionado Lea Michele, who is currently hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, may have received her best birthday gift yet.

“There’s apparently a surprise for me from some of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Michele, who turned 32 on Wednesday, told the Ellen audience. “There’s a clip, I guess, so let’s take a look.”

While the video rolled, Beverly Hills Housewives Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards sent birthday wishes to the Glee alum.

“We just wanted to send you some love on your special, special day,” said Rinna, 55. “We know you’re doing an amazing job filling in for Ellen [DeGeneres] and hope you’re having the best time ever.”

While Michele looked mesmerized by the RHOBH stars, her reaction amplified when the Housewives unexpectedly appeared from backstage with birthday flowers and champagne.

And the guest host wasted no time in asking the stars on the show’s latest developments.

“You guys, what is happening? Are you filming your show right now? Are you done filming? When is it coming on? I have so many things to talk about. Is Denise Richards gonna be on the show,” Michele asked.

Earlier this month Denise Richards confirmed her participation in the hit Bravo show’s upcoming ninth season exclusively to PEOPLE, saying “I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show.”

Richards, 49, confirmed she and Rinna would be returning for another round of drama and teased, “We are not that far into it and it’s already a hot mess of a situation.”

The major reality TV fan listened excitedly when the guests talked about filming the show amid the fights.

“It’s not easy to be in a beef,” Rinna told the audience.

The singer ended the chat by expressing her happiness and gratitude to the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars for coming.

“I’m in heaven, I’m so excited,” Michele said as the women gifted her framed autographed photographs of themselves.

On Tuesday, Michele teased the surprise on Instagram, writing: “Omg I get the best birthday present EVER tomorrow! I’m HOSTING @theellenshow 😃🙌🏻✨Make sure to tune in tomorrow!!!!!”