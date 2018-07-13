Lea Michele Shares Inspirational Message on the 5-Year Anniversary of Cory Monteith's Death

Lea Michele‘s love for Cory Monteith lives on.
Michele, 31, posted a touching tribute on Twitter in memory of her late ex-boyfriend and Glee costar on the fifth anniversary of his tragic death.
“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains,” she wrote.
Along with the quote, she shared a photo of the sun rising over the ocean.
Monteith died at the age of 31 on July 13, 2013; his body was found in a Vancouver, Canada, hotel room. According to authorities, he died of a “mixed drug toxicity” of heroin and alcohol.
The Canadian native completed a month-long stint in a treatment facility for substance addiction in April 2013 and had been open about his lifelong struggles with substance abuse.
Michele was 26 at the time of Monteith’s passing and dated the actor for more than a year.
“I love working with Cory, I always have,” Michele told PEOPLE in September 2012. “He really, really inspires me, and he motivates me and I think he’s just so talented. Working with him has been one of the best experiences of this whole process.”
Michele is now engaged to Zandy Reich.