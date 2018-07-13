Lea Michele Shares Inspirational Message on the 5-Year Anniversary of Cory Monteith's Death

Lea Michele‘s love for Cory Monteith lives on.

Michele, 31, posted a touching tribute on Twitter in memory of her late ex-boyfriend and Glee costar on the fifth anniversary of his tragic death.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains,” she wrote.

Along with the quote, she shared a photo of the sun rising over the ocean.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains”❤️ pic.twitter.com/OvDvoDoP4j — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2018

Monteith died at the age of 31 on July 13, 2013; his body was found in a Vancouver, Canada, hotel room. According to authorities, he died of a “mixed drug toxicity” of heroin and alcohol.

The Canadian native completed a month-long stint in a treatment facility for substance addiction in April 2013 and had been open about his lifelong struggles with substance abuse.

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

Michele was 26 at the time of Monteith’s passing and dated the actor for more than a year.

“I love working with Cory, I always have,” Michele told PEOPLE in September 2012. “He really, really inspires me, and he motivates me and I think he’s just so talented. Working with him has been one of the best experiences of this whole process.”

Michele is now engaged to Zandy Reich.