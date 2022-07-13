The Glee star died on July 13, 2013, at the age of 31

Lea Michele Pays Tribute to Cory Monteith on the 9th Anniversary of His Death

Lea Michele has shared a sweet tribute to Cory Monteith on the ninth anniversary of his death.

The actress, 35, shared a photo via Instagram Story Wednesday of herself and Monteith filming an episode of Glee in New York City in 2011.

The pair, who played Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson on the FOX hit, smile lovingly at each other in the snap. Monteith, then 28, is dressed sharply in a tux, while Michele carries a mixed bouquet of flowers that pops against her light blue dress. She kept the tribute simple, with a single heart emoji below the photo.

Michele dated Monteith off screen from 2012 until he died unexpectedly on July 13, 2013, at the age of 31.

She has been married to Zandy Reich since 2019, and the couple welcomed son Ever Leo in August 2020

Cory-Monteith Credit: FOX via Getty

Monteith died in 2013 of a heroin overdose. He was found at Vancouver's Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel. The overdose came just a few months after Monteith was released from a rehabilitation center in April 2013.

"We are so saddened to confirm that the reports on the death of Cory Monteith are accurate," his rep said in a statement. "We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss."

Monteith played Finn Hudson on Glee from 2009 until his death. He isn't the only actor from the television series to meet an untimely death. Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the series, drowned in a California lake in 2020. Her body was recovered from the water on the 7th anniversary of Monteith's death.

Another Glee alum, Mark Salling, died by suicide in 2018 at the age of 35. At the time of his death, he was awaiting prison sentencing for possession of child pornography.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.