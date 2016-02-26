What Breakup? Lea Michele Hits the Town on Star-Studded Night Out

The single life definitely suits Lea Michele.

The Scream Queens star stepped out for Diane von Furstenberg’s National Multiple Sclerosis Society charity event at The Grove hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and she slayed the red carpet in a sparkly mini dress and oversized coat.

Michele, 29, posted an Instagram from the evening Friday with celeb pals including JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Jamie Lynn Sigler, who opened up about her secret battle with MS exclusively to PEOPLE in January.

VIDEO: Jamie Lynn Sigler Reveals She Has Been Battling MS for 15 Years

Michele recently split from boyfriend Matthew Paetz after nearly two years of dating.

Lea Michele and Matthew Paetz Michael Buckner/Getty

“Lea is surrounded by her friends, who have rallied around her and support her,” a source close to the exes told PEOPLE on Monday. “She’s doing fine, focusing on her work, her music and her album.”