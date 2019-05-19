Lea Michele Would Do Glee Spinoff 'in a Heartbeat' as Naya Rivera Reflects on Show's Anniversary

Once a glee club member, always a glee club member!

Sunday marks 10 years since Glee first began airing, and stars Lea Michele and Naya Rivera have plenty of fond memories to look back on.

“10 years ago we met rachel berry for the first time,” Michele, 32, wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of herself in character, standing by her locker.

Clearly feeling the throwback spirit, the actress and singer invited her fans to ask her questions about her time on the show — including whether she’d be interested in reprising her character someday.

“In a heartbeat,” she shared, when asked if she’d be down for a spinoff series.

As for her favorite moment from the series, Michele shared she had “too many to pick just one,” alongside a photo of many of her cast members, including late ex Cory Monteith, who died in 2013 of a drug and alcohol overdose.

Rivera, 32, who played Santana Lopez, also reflected on the series, which continues to “have a special place” in her heart.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years! I’m so blessed to have been a part of such an amazing show. I’ve made lifelong friends, grew in my craft, and made some of the most beautiful memories because of Glee,” she wrote, alongside a throwback shot of herself in character, standing in front of a microphone.

“I will always be grateful to @20thcenturyfox, @mrrpmurphy, @bradfalchuk, Dana Walden, and Gary Newman for believing in my talents and giving me the opportunity to share them with the world. I love all of our fans who are beyond amazing and saw a little piece of themselves in each one of the characters,” she added. “Being a part of something special makes you special and Glee will always have a special place in my heart.”

Ahead of the show’s anniversary, Matthew Morrison, who played glee club director Will Schuester from the series premiere in 2009 until its curtain call in 2015, told PEOPLE that she also has “very fond memories of the show.”

“I like looking back on [it],” he shared, adding that he still gets positive feedback about the show from fans.

“Having people come up to me all the time and saying how much it affected their lives, so many real-life moments that had tangible effects on people’s lives — for me that was the biggest reward from the show,” he said.

That said, Morrison admits he wouldn’t rejoin the Glee world for a TV remake, but a concert could be a different story.

“I feel like it had its moment right at the right time, and now it’s on Netflix so a whole new generation is starting to watch it,” he explained. “I would totally be interested in doing a reunion concert, where we can do this awesome night for some great foundation.”