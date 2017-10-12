16 of Lea Michele's Most Naked Moments, Ranked
Lea Michele isn’t afraid to bare all – both literally and figuratively.
Not only is the actress a fan of sharing inspiring, body-positive photos on Instagram (hellllllo, fitness superhero!), but also does so by giving us a more in-depth peek at her enviable physique.
Here are 16 of her most memorable moments.
1. When she took naptime to a new level
How nude did she go? 9/10
Michele showed off her serious assets in a continuation of her “bed series.”
2. When she rang in 2017 in the most natural way possible
How nude did she go? 10/10
Michele bares almost all … with the help of an expertly placed emoji.
3. When she channeled Jennifer Lopez
How nude did she go? 6/10
It may not be a belfie, but the Glee star sure knows how to take a sexy snap.
4. When she posed nude for a photo shoot
How nude did she go? 10/10
And inspired everyone with her body positivity (and “Finn” tattoo, an homage to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith). “Right now, I feel physically in my best shape, and emotionally in my best place,” she said. “I’m not perfect. I’m not trying to represent myself as being some perfect girl, but I love myself, flaws and all.”
5. When she rocked a bikini
How nude did she go? 8/10
Thank you, Lea, for providing us with a set of rock-hard abs to ogle. #Fitspiration
6. When she took a dip in her pool & kept us guessing
How nude did she go? 5/10
“What is she wearing?”
7. When she channeled her inner mermaid
How nude did she go? 8/10
Before the Kardashians made belfies a thing, the Scream Queens star got creative by showing off her derriere during a midday swim.
8. When she had a blast on vacation
How nude did she go? 8/10
Have you seen a happier human?
9. When she dressed up in a sexy costume for Halloween
How nude did she go? 5/10
“Oh, I didn’t see you there.”
10. When she pondered life’s greatest mysteries while prepping for the Met Gala
How nude did she go? 6/10
Somehow, the fashionable star looks just as glamorous in a bathrobe.
11. When she stunned in a cleavage-baring dress
How nude did she go? 4/10
Proof that two Leas are better than one.
12. When she just, you know, hung around
How nude did she go? 5/10
BRB, starting up our once-forgotten squat challenge.
13. When she oh-so discreetly revealed her hip tattoo
How nude did she go? 4/10
And inspired us to get cute hidden ink, too.
14. When she made her boots do the talking
How nude did she go? 3/10
Legs for days, indeed.
15. When she jumped for joy
How nude did she go? 8/10
The Mayor is positively beaming.
16. When she continued her sultry bedroom photoshoot
How nude did she go? 7/10
Boyfriend jeans never looked better.