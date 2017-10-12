The Glee alum isn't shy when it comes to showing off some skin

16 of Lea Michele's Most Naked Moments, Ranked

Lea Michele isn’t afraid to bare all – both literally and figuratively.

Not only is the actress a fan of sharing inspiring, body-positive photos on Instagram (hellllllo, fitness superhero!), but also does so by giving us a more in-depth peek at her enviable physique.

Here are 16 of her most memorable moments.

1. When she took naptime to a new level

How nude did she go? 9/10

Michele showed off her serious assets in a continuation of her “bed series.”

2. When she rang in 2017 in the most natural way possible

How nude did she go? 10/10

Michele bares almost all … with the help of an expertly placed emoji.

3. When she channeled Jennifer Lopez

How nude did she go? 6/10

It may not be a belfie, but the Glee star sure knows how to take a sexy snap.

4. When she posed nude for a photo shoot

How nude did she go? 10/10

And inspired everyone with her body positivity (and “Finn” tattoo, an homage to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith). “Right now, I feel physically in my best shape, and emotionally in my best place,” she said. “I’m not perfect. I’m not trying to represent myself as being some perfect girl, but I love myself, flaws and all.”

5. When she rocked a bikini

How nude did she go? 8/10

Thank you, Lea, for providing us with a set of rock-hard abs to ogle. #Fitspiration

6. When she took a dip in her pool & kept us guessing

How nude did she go? 5/10

“What is she wearing?”

7. When she channeled her inner mermaid

How nude did she go? 8/10

Before the Kardashians made belfies a thing, the Scream Queens star got creative by showing off her derriere during a midday swim.

8. When she had a blast on vacation

How nude did she go? 8/10

Have you seen a happier human?

9. When she dressed up in a sexy costume for Halloween

How nude did she go? 5/10

“Oh, I didn’t see you there.”

10. When she pondered life’s greatest mysteries while prepping for the Met Gala

How nude did she go? 6/10

Somehow, the fashionable star looks just as glamorous in a bathrobe.

11. When she stunned in a cleavage-baring dress

How nude did she go? 4/10

Proof that two Leas are better than one.

12. When she just, you know, hung around

How nude did she go? 5/10

BRB, starting up our once-forgotten squat challenge.

13. When she oh-so discreetly revealed her hip tattoo

How nude did she go? 4/10

And inspired us to get cute hidden ink, too.

14. When she made her boots do the talking

How nude did she go? 3/10

Legs for days, indeed.

15. When she jumped for joy

lea-michele-2 Credit: Lea Michele/Instagram

How nude did she go? 8/10

The Mayor is positively beaming.

16. When she continued her sultry bedroom photoshoot

lea-michele-1 Credit: Lea Michele/Instagram

How nude did she go? 7/10