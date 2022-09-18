Lea Michele Mocks Conspiracy Theory She Can't Read in a New TikTok

Lea Michele is reading the comments.

The Golden Globe nominee, 36, posted her second TikTok ever, and it appears to be in direct response to the comments on her first, which brought back the internet conspiracy that she cannot read or write.

The video, in which Michele acts out a few lines, is accompanied by cheeky text reading "Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok," a reference to her longtime collaborator and best friend, Jonathan Groff.

Several viral TikToks and social media threads in recent years pushed a conspiracy theory that Michele never learned to read, with people claiming to show "evidence." The comments on her previous video were full of jokes that she wouldn't be able to understand what commenters were writing.

The sound she lip syncs says "Hey … it's amazing, but wait can you talk for a sec?" and happens to be a clip of Kim Kardashian. The caption simply says "lol 😉🤪😌."

Michele has spoken out about the rumors, calling them sad. She spoke to The New York Times about playing Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, and addressed the conspiracy.

"I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day. And then there's a rumor online that I can't read or write? It's sad. It really is," Michele said.

"I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case," the actress continued.

Lea Michele. Jared Siskin/Getty

The Scream Queens alum previously joked about the rumors when they bubbled up back in March 2018. She set the record straight with a sense of humor, tweeting to a fan who said she must be "laughing her head off right now" about it: "Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back? literally laughing out loud at all this? love you!!! ? ❤️."

Michele's first video on the platform was a duet with another TikTok user, she lip syncs to an audio of her own voice being interrupted by rapturous applause while singing the show's signature tune, "Don't Rain on My Parade."

"Clearly I can't wait to get back to @funnygrlbwy next week," she captioned it,

The video shows Michele in comfy matching pajamas, using a hairbrush as a microphone. Her radiant smile speaks volumes as she mimics the movements from the original post.

The actress reposted the video to her Instagram account, with the caption, "She's on TikTok."

Her TikTok wasn't too far from reflecting the truth, as Michele's first night onstage was full of applause. She received a total of four standing ovations before the end of Act 1, including one after the show's signature tune, "Don't Rain on My Parade." Another two followed in the show's second act.

Michele is currently on hiatus from Funny Girl after testing positive for COVID-19. She announced Sept. 11 on her Instagram Story that she tested positive and will be taking 10 days off from as she recovers.

"Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocol I cannot return to the theater for 10 days," she wrote. "Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed."