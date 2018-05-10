Lea Michele Announces BFF Jonathan Groff Will Be Her ‘Maid of Honor' for Wedding to Zandy Reich

Lea Michele has enlisted her BFF Jonathan Groff to play a special part in her upcoming wedding to fiancé Zandy Reich.

The Glee alum, 31, announced the happy news that her longtime friend and former costar will be her maid of honor alongside a sweet snap of the pair cozying up for a selfie on the beach.

Appropriately, she captioned the photo, “Maid of honor 💕.”

Michele and Groff, 33, first became pals when they starred in the 2006 hit rock musical Spring Awakening, for which Groff received a Tony nomination.

Since reuniting to play opposite each other on Glee, Michele has gone on to star in Scream Queens and is about to join fellow Glee costar Darren Criss on a joint nine-city tour. Groff starred in HBO’s Looking and he also returned to Broadway to play King George III in the smash hit Hamilton, receiving a second Tony nomination.

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Lester Cohen/WireImage

Since announcing her engagement to Reich last month, Michele revealed that she had no idea Reich’s romantic Hamptons proposal was coming.

“I was so surprised,” she explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week.

“I kept saying, ‘Stop joking around. Stop joking around,” she continued. “But it was so great.”

The pair dated for over a year before Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, proposed.

Sharing the happy news alongside a photo of her gorgeous engagement ring, Michele simply captioned the snap, “Yes.”

Michele previously told PEOPLE that when she’s not busy working, she likes to spend as much time as possible hanging out at home with Reich.

“When I’m not working, I’m at home with my cat, with my family, with my boyfriend, with the people that I love — and that’s how I reset, and that’s how I center myself,” Michele said. “It’s so important to tune out the noise and the unnecessary, and just focus on the people that you love because they know you better than anyone.”

“I’m very happy and I think that you can tell,” she added. “I don’t really talk a lot about my personal life, but I’m also the kind of person where I always say, ‘You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.’ I can’t hide it.”