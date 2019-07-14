Lea Michele Says 'The Light Always Remains' in Tribute to Ex Cory Monteith 6 Years After His Death

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Six years since Glee actor Cory Monteith died of an accidental drug overdose, Lea Michele is paying tribute to her late boyfriend.

Michele, 32, who also appeared along Monteith in Glee, met the late actor on set in 2009 and was in a relationship with Monteith until his death in 2013. The Scream Queens actress has honored him on the anniversary of his passing ever since, and took to Instagram Saturday to do so once again.

“The light always remains ❤️,” she captioned the post on Twitter.

Monteith was 31 when he died of a heroin overdose on July 13, 2013, at age 31.

Michele’s tribute on Saturday echoed the sentiment of her post last year, when she commemorated the fifth anniversary of his death.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Michele got a tattoo bearing the name Finn, which was the name of Monteith’s character on Glee, marking at least the second piece of ink on her body dedicated to her former boyfriend.

Michele played Rachel Berry on the hit series that aired from 2009-15.

“I love working with Cory, I always have,” Michele told PEOPLE at Glee’s season 4 premiere shortly after Monteith’s death. “He really, really inspires me, and he motivates me and I think he’s just so talented.”

Michele recently married, tying the knot with Zandy Reich this past March in Northern California after almost two years of dating. In attendance at the ceremony were over 200 family and friends, including the bride’s Glee pals Darren Criss and Becca Tobin.

Also on Saturday, Glee alum Jenna Ushkowitz paid tribute to Monteith on social media. “Miss you, pal,” she wrote.

“Missing him a lot lately,” fellow Glee star Heather Morris commented.

“6 years without those bear hugs,” former costar Amber Riley also posted on Instagram.