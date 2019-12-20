Lea Michele Says It's 'an Honor' to Be Shaded by Lindsay Lohan: 'I'm Down with It'

Lea Michele is more than okay with a little attention from Lindsay Lohan, whether it’s good or bad.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, the Glee actress, 33, was asked how she reacted back in April when Lohan, 33, threw shade at Michele’s casting as Ariel in a Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid.

“It was very interesting,” Michele said with a good-natured smile. “I find it to be an honor, truly.”

“It’s classic, classic,” she added. “It was great — I’m down with it, of course!”

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan and Lea Michele David M. Benett/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

When news broke in the spring of Michele’s casting as the lead red-headed mermaid, Lohan didn’t seem on board with a natural brunette taking on the role.

“Huh?” she wrote under an Instagram post that announced the news.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Wants the Lead Role in The Little Mermaid Opposite Meryl Streep — ‘My Dream Role’

Lohan, of course, has previously expressed her desire to portray the famous Disney princess — and she already has a certain Oscar-winning actress in mind as her preferred Ursula.

Sharing a photo of the original film on her Instagram Story in 2018 — and tagging Disney Pictures Film — she wrote, “My dream role with Meryl Streep.”

The Hollywood Bowl staging of the musical was held for two nights in May. The Los Angeles show also starred Harvey Fierstein (Ursula), Ken Page (Sebastian), Peter Gallagher (King Triton) and Leo Gallo (Prince Eric).

This year also saw a live telecast of The Little Mermaid on ABC, which featured Moana voice actress Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel. Additionally, Disney announced plans for a live-action reimagining of the film, set for the big screen with singer Halle Bailey in the title role.