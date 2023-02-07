Lea Michele Says She Had a Lot of 'Healing and Very Eye-Opening' Conversations After 'Glee' Backlash

The actress said she "did a lot of personal reach-outs" to her Glee costars following controversy surrounding her alleged behavior on the set of the Fox musical series

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 09:46 PM
Lea Michele
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

Lea Michele is making amends with her Glee costars.

The Funny Girl lead, 36, revealed that she reached out to former costars following the 2020 controversy surrounding her alleged behavior on the set of the Fox musical series.

"I think these past two years have been so important for everybody to just sit back and reflect," she told Interview Magazine. "I did a lot of personal reach-outs. But the most important thing was for everybody to just take a step back."

Michele shared how she has moved forward since the controversy came to light.

"At the end of the day, what matters the most is how you make people feel. And you have to put aside your feelings," she explained. "The conversations that I've had behind the scenes with some people were incredibly healing and very eye-opening for me."

GLEE, Matthew Morrison (2nd from left), Lea Michele (3rd from left), 'The Purple Piano Project', (Se
Lea Michele on Glee. Everett

"I've been doing this for a really long time and I'm not going to ever blame anything on the things that I've been through in my life," she added. "But you also can't ignore those experiences or deny them. They are a part of the patchwork of my life."

The Scream Queens alum noted how she hoped taking on the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl would allow people to see her in a new light.

"When I got the call that I was going to play Fanny Brice, I said, 'Okay, this could be really big for my career, but it's also helpful to have this opportunity to introduce people to who I am now.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Amber Riley Addresses Lea Michele Controversy: 'I'm Not Going to Say That She's Racist'

Part of those life changes include becoming a mother to 2-year-old Ever Leo with husband Zandy Reich.

"What I told myself stepping into Funny Girl was, 'If I can't take my role as a leader offstage as important as my role as a leader onstage, then I shouldn't do this show,'" she recalled. "Because that was always a struggle for me."

She added, "So to have this opportunity now at 36 years old as a wife and a mother — to step into this job that comes with so much pressure and a huge amount of responsibility — was a very, very big achievement for me."

Samantha Marie Ware, Lea Michele
Lea Michele and Samantha Ware on Glee. Fox

Glee ran on Fox from 2009 to 2015. In June of 2020, Michele issued a public apology to her former costar, Samantha Marie Ware, who claimed Michele made her life on set a "living hell" in a tweet.

A lengthy statement from Michele, shared with PEOPLE at the time, said: "One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face."

Another section of the apology read, "While I don't remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that's not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the apology, Michele's Glee costar Heather Morris chimed in on the allegations, writing on Twitter, "... was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out."

She then admitted "it's also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we're learning along with the rest of society."

Related Articles
Amber Riley, Lea Michele
'Glee' 's Amber Riley Addresses Lea Michele Rumors with Ziwe: 'She Would Probably Say She Doesn't See Race'
Amber Riley; Lea Michele
Amber Riley Addresses Lea Michele Controversy: 'I'm Not Going to Say That She's Racist'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnHsMP4uJU1/. Lea Michele/Instagram
Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard Rave After Seeing Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl' : 'It Was Made for You'
Emma Roberts and Lea Michele kick off the Holiday Season with Kohl’s at their "New Gifts At Every Turn" pop-up on November 06, 2019 in New York City.
Emma Roberts Pokes Fun at Rumor Lea Michele Can't Read: 'Never Been in a Book Club Together'
Lea Michele, Evers
Lea Michele Says 2022 'Was One of My Favorites' as She Remembers 'Big Day' for Her 'Little Family'
Samantha Marie Ware, Lea Michele
Samantha Ware Claims Lea Michele Threatened to Have Her Fired from Glee After Standing Up to Her
Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions); Barbra Streisand attends "Tribeca Talks: Storytellers" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College on April 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Lea Michele Reveals She Got a Letter from Barbra Streisand — and Called Jonathan Groff Right After!
Lea Michele & Darren Criss Christmas Caroling — Carpool Karaoke: The Series — Apple TV+
'Glee' Christmas Reunion! Lea Michele and Darren Criss Sing Their Way Through NYC for 'Carpool Karaoke'
Lea Michele, Darren Criss Glee Reunion
Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have Carpool Karaoke Moment with 'Glee' Anthem 'Don't Stop Believin''
Lea Michele attends the Golden Heart Awards 2022 Benefiting God's Love We Deliver at The Glasshouse
Lea Michele Says She Was Told to Get a Nose Job Because She 'Wasn't Pretty Enough'
Lea Michele performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway Show "Funny Girl" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Lea Michele Spends Thanksgiving with Family After Macy's Parade Performance: 'So Much to Be Thankful for'
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' Sets Box Office Record for Broadway's August Wilson Theatre
Idina Menzel attends the Premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Idina Menzel Says She Almost Played Fanny Brice in a 'Funny Girl' Revival but Thought She Was 'Too Old'
Chris Colfer; Lea Michele
Chris Colfer Won't Be Seeing 'Glee' Costar Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl' : 'I Can Be Triggered at Home'
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with Buffy's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with 'Buffy' 's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Revival Gets a Cast Album Featuring Lea Michele — and It Drops at Midnight!