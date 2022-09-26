Lea Michele's 'Glee' Costar Kevin McHale Proposes How She Can Keep 'Leaning Into' Theories She Can't Read

Lea Michele addressed rumors she can't read in a September TikTok, and her fellow Glee alum Kevin McHale knows how she can continue the bit

By
Published on September 26, 2022 04:07 PM
joel mchale; lea michele
Photo: Mindy Small/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kevin McHale knows exactly how Lea Michele should address the rumors she's illiterate.

The recent Celebrity Drag Race contestant said his former Glee costar should participate in RuPaul's Drag Race "Reading Is Fundamental" challenge to prove she can read once and for all — or not.

McHale, 34, think Michele, 36, should intercut footage of herself on TikTok with clips from the show's signature game, in which the Drag Race queens 'read' each other with good-natured insults.

"I hope she does a TikTok with that. It would be great if someone edited her into a Reading challenge on Drag Race," McHale, known as Chic-Li-Fay on Drag Race, told Entertainment Weekly. "In all seriousness, I do think she'd be great. Meme-wise, I think they need to put her in one of those scenes, and then just have crickets playing. Maybe she should do it, she seems like she's leaning into it."

Kevin McHale and Lea Michele attend the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on July 22, 2012
Kevin Mazur/TCA 2012/WireImage

For years, Michele has been subject to an Internet rumor that claims she can't read or write. The theory has taken on a life of its own thanks to TikTok users, who've dug into Michele's past to show "evidence" she's been caught pretending to read.

Even Michele addressed the speculation on her TikTok account. "Calling Jonathan [Groff] to read me the comments on my first TikTok," Michele captioned a video of herself after launching her own account on the video platform.

While Michele is now in on the joke — at least on TikTok — she spoke about the rumors at the start of September. "I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day," she told The New York Times. "And then there's a rumor online that I can't read or write? It's sad. It really is."

Michele added, "I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Funny Girl actress also replied to a fan tweet about the conspiracy, saying "Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back," back in March 2018 when the joke first surfaced.

