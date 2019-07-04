Lea Michele Shows Off Her 'Finn' Tattoo Commemorating Cory Monteith

Image zoom Lea Michele Lea Michele/Instagram

Lea Michele‘s love for the late Cory Monteith lives on.

Almost six years after the death of her former Glee costar and boyfriend, the actress shared a photograph on Tuesday that put her “Finn” tattoo — a nod to Monteith’s character, Finn Hudson — on display.

The body art sits on her upper thigh, which Michele, 32, showed off alongside other tattoos in a photo shoot taking place in a bathroom, where she wore a black bra-and-panty set as she struck a series of poses.

Michele captioned all three photos from the set with a single black heart emoji.

Image zoom Lea Michele and Cory Monteith in 2013 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The tattoo is at least the second Michele (who played protagonist and Monteith’s onscreen love interest, Rachel Berry, in Glee) has gotten in honor of Monteith, who died of a heroin overdose on July 13, 2013, at age 31.

In April 2016, the actress and singer debuted a number “5” she had recently gotten inked — a nod to the football-jersey number worn by Finn, whom Monteith played on Glee from 2009 to 2013.

“For my Quarterback … #5,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji. (“The Quarterback” was also the title of the season 5 episode of Glee where the show addresses Finn’s death.)

Michele recently married, tying the knot with Zandy Reich this past March in Northern California after almost two years of dating. In attendance at the ceremony were over 200 family and friends, including the bride’s Glee pals Darren Criss and Becca Tobin.

Image zoom Lea Michele and Zandy Reich Lea Michele/Instagram

Matthew Morrison, who played Finn and Rachel’s teacher and singing coach Will Schuester on Glee, posted a tribute to Monteith this past May on what would’ve been the late actor’s 37th birthday.

Morrison, 40, posted a heartfelt video on Instagram, revealing that he didn’t have any more new pictures of Monteith to share with fans. Instead, Morrison and his wife Renee honored the late actor by completing a puzzle of Monteith’s hometown of Vancouver.

“Ever since Cory Monteith has passed, on his birthday, I’ve posted a photo of him. But I realized this year I don’t have any more photos of Cory. So this year, I have decided to do a puzzle of his hometown of Vancouver,” the father of one said, along with a video that starred his son Revel James Makai, who was born in October 2017.

“I love my brother, Cory Monteith. I love keeping his memory alive, and his bright light shining. He inspired so many, including myself,” Morrison wrote in the video’s caption.