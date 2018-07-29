Lea Michele Celebrates Her Engagement with the ‘Most Epic and Beautiful’ Star-Studded Party

Lea Michele couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate her engagement to fiancé Zandy Reich.

In honor of the 31-year-old actress’ upcoming wedding to Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, some of Michele’s best friends decided to throw her a festive bash on Saturday.

“These amazing and beautiful best friends of mine threw me and Z the most incredible engagement party last night! 👰🏻✨💍,” the Glee alum wrote on Sunday alongside a photograph of herself posing with two friends, one of whom is Reba alum JoAnna García.

“I love you both so much,” added the bride-to-be, who opted for a blue flower-print dress and black heels for the happy occasion.

In another photo taken with her friends at the outdoor bash, multiple tables covered with fresh flowers can be seen in the background — as well as a variety of lanterns hung from a tall tree.

RELATED: Lea Michele’s Wedding Planning Is Starting Where So Many Brides Before Her Have: Pinterest!

Also present for the big day was High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale, who shared that she “couldn’t be happier” for her pal.

“Last night was magical,” Tisdale wrote alongside a picture of the pair from the engagement party. “Celebrating my girl @leamichele and Z on their engagement.”

“I couldn’t be happier for this girl, she deserves the best because she is the best. I’m so lucky to have you in my life,” she added.

Michele shared the same photo with the caption, “I 💓 you @ashleytisdale 👰🏻✨💍.”

Later on in the evening, Michele shared pictures of some of her other famous friends who were in attendance to celebrate her massive milestone, which included Hilary Duff, who is currently pregnant with her second child, as well as her Scream Queens costars Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts.

“Kappa forever,” she captioned a photograph taken with the ladies, referencing the sorority at the center of the Fox show.

Michele also wrote that she was “going to frame” a goofy photograph taken of Roberts and her longtime boyfriend Evan Peters that evening.

Hilary Duff, Lea Michele and Jamie-Lynn Sigler Lea Michele/Instagram

Billie Lourd with Lea Michele and Emma Roberts Lea Michele/Instagram

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Lea Michele/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Lea Michele Announces BFF Jonathan Groff Will Be Her ‘Maid of Honor’ for Wedding to Zandy Reich

The actress also took a moment to pay tribute to her parents, who had recently celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary.

“My incredible parents celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary Friday,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself sandwiched between her parents.

“I picked out my wedding dress that today and today is our engagement party. And I look up to you both so much and we love you both more than you know,” she continued, adding a heart emoji.

Lea Michele with her parents Lea Michele/Instagram

Lea Michele/Instagram

RELATED: Inside Lea Michele’s ‘Very Private’ Proposal: ‘It Was So Romantic,’ Source Says

As the night came to a close, Michele shared a heartfelt thank you to all of the couple’s friends and family who came out to celebrate them that night.

“The outpouring of love from our friends and family who showed up for us today and threw us the most epic and beautiful engagement party we could have asked for was truly so incredible,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Reich.

Continuing, she wrote: “Z and I love you all and are forever grateful.”

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich Lea Michele/Instagram

Michele announced her engagement to Reich on Instagram in April, posting a photo of herself with her ring-bearing hand on her face. “Yes,” she wrote in the caption, including a diamond ring emoji.

She later shared that she “was so surprised” when Reich popped the question.

“I kept saying, ‘Stop joking around. Stop joking around,’ ” she explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “But it was so great.”

Yes 💍 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

“It was a super private proposal,” a friend of the actress told PEOPLE just days after the big moment. “Their relationship has been very private, but they’re so happy. It was so romantic and she’s just so excited and feels so lucky. He’s a really nice guy. Lea is extremely happy.”