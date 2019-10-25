Lea Michele Claims Her New York City Apartment Was Haunted by a Ghost: 'I'm Out of Here!'

Image zoom Lea Michele Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Halloween may be a week away, but Lea Michele is already getting spooked!

During a recent appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Michele, 33, opened up about a frightening encounter with a musical ghost in her old New York City apartment, which made her believe that the home was haunted.

“I feel like a lot of people say, ‘Yes, I saw a ghost,’ but I really truly had a ghost in an old apartment that I lived in New York. Like, truly, I swear,” the actress insisted on Wednesday after being asked by Singh, 31, if she had any good ghost stories.

“I’m sitting on the bottom floor of this apartment and I hear this burst from upstairs and I’m like ‘Okay, that was really spooky,'” Michele recalled. “It was a windstorm so I’m like, ‘The window must have blown open!'”

“I go upstairs, nothing; it’s silent. Nothing is out of place, I’m alone,” she continued. “And I’m looking at this window and I’m like, ‘Ugh, it’s all in my head’ and just as I said it, the window goes ‘Whoosh!’ right in front of me.”

“And also weirdly, I would hear someone singing in the apartment,” Michele added.

Justin Hartley, who was sitting beside Michele as the other guest on the late-night talk show — and clearly invested in the Glee alum’s story — then clarified: “So this was more than once. This is like a recurring [event].”

“Yes, and then I left!” Michele responded back.

When asked by Singh why she didn’t immediately move after the first ghost encounter — a question the host said she often asks during horror movies — Michele joked that she was like the naïve characters in those films.

“Am I that girl? I’m the one?” she asked. “I’m the one that’s like, ‘We’ll wait another day,’ and then nope! Bad idea!”

Besides sharing ghost stories ahead of Halloween, Michele also appeared on the late-night show to discuss another holiday — her first-ever Christmas album, Christmas in the City, which is set to release on Friday.

The album will include covers of holiday classics like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Silent Night,” and also feature duets with Jonathan Groff (who was Michele’s best man at her wedding), fellow Glee alum Darren Criss and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo.

Michele previously told PEOPLE exclusively that her album will be inspired by childhood memories of holidays spent in her hometown of New York City.

“It was always my dream to make a Christmas record,” she said. “Christmas is so special to me. It’s such an important time of year for me and my family that I have so many incredible memories from.”

“I just got married, and it’s a very happy time in my life with my family right now,” added the actress-singer, who wed her husband, Zandy Reich, in March. “So making this album and releasing it at this time in my life just made so much sense.”

“Every single song that I picked on this record, these are my most favorite Christmas songs,” she explained. “These are the songs that I always listen to on Christmas … I grew up in New York, and it’s such a beautiful time of year.”

Though Michele is mostly based on the West Coast now, she and her husband return home to N.Y.C. every holiday season.

“As soon as I come home in December, I immediately go to see the [Rockefeller Center] tree,” she shared. “Or go to Central Park and just walk around or go to Radio City and see the Christmas show.”

“It’s always important for me in what I create and what I do, that I make sure that everything is incredibly personal. This is a Christmas record, which is very universal but very specific and personal to my life,” she added. “I think it really is a great explanation of where I’m at in my life.”