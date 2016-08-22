Lea Michele Celebrated Her 30th Birthday in Style with Becca Tobin and Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Flirty 30!

On Sunday night, Lea Michele celebrated her milestone birthday with six of her closest girlfriends at Hollywood hot spot ROKU Sunset.

Arriving around 7:30 p.m., the Scream Queens star wore a black turtleneck dress paired with sky-high, nude heels. “She was in such bright spirits and was in the best mood all night long,” says an onlooker.

Her group – including her former Glee costar Becca Tobin and Jamie-Lynn Sigler – dined on yellowtail sashimi, lobster rolls and spicy tuna on crispy rice as they toasted with champagne in honor of Michele’s 30th birthday.

After dinner, the actress was presented with a birthday cake featuring an array of sparklers.

“She had the best time,” says a source of Michele, who left with her group around 10:30 p.m.