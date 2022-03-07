Lea Michele Celebrates 3-Year Wedding Anniversary with Husband Zandy Reich During Beach Trip

The actress shared the sweet snap of her and Reich on Monday to mark their anniversary as friends, lovers and parents

Lea Michele is celebrating her happy life with husband Zandy Reich!

The former Glee actress, 35, marked their three-year wedding by sharing a sweet snap taken at the beach and celebrating their biggest accomplishments as a couple.

The image shows the couple standing in front of the ocean and smiling at the camera. Michele can be seen wearing a red bikini top and oversized sunglasses as she lovingly wraps her arm around Reich's shoulder for the picturesque moment.

"6 years of friendship, 5 years together, 3 years of marriage, 1 1/2 as parents. 💓" she captioned the Instagram shot.

lea-michele-zandy-reich.jpg Lea Michele and Zandy Reich | Credit: Lea Michele/Instagram

The couple — who share 19-month-old son Ever Leo — appear to be on a tropical getaway, as this is the third photo that Michele has posted in a beach destination this week.

The first snap, which was shared on Thursday, showed Michele wearing a bikini, carrying their son down a long boardwalk. "Saltwater and sunshine with my little man.☀️" she captioned the image.

Then, on Sunday, Michele posted another snap — this time featuring a scenic shot of the beach at sunset. Keeping it simple, the actress captioned the photo, "🌅🌴"

She also posted two photos on her Instagram Story, including one of Leo from behind as he walked on the sand and another scenic shot of the ocean and blue sky.

Michele and Reich, 39, were first romantically linked in July 2017 and got engaged the following April. After the proposal, the actress-singer posted a sweet photo of herself on Instagram wearing her new diamond ring with the caption, "Yes."

"I think the first thing I said to him was, 'Stop joking around!' So I was super surprised," she told PEOPLE at the time. "Everyone said, 'Try to be present because it'll happen so quickly.' Which I didn't listen to at all and blacked out and I barely remember. We both blacked out and were like, 'What? Did we say yes? Is this happening?' "

In March 2019, Michele and Reich had tied the knot in an intimate and romantic ceremony in Northern California, celebrating with over 200 family members and close friends including Michele's Glee pals Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, as well as her Scream Queens costar Emma Roberts.

A year later, a source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that Michele was pregnant, revealing that she and entrepreneur/business owner have "always wanted to be parents." On Aug. 20, 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, Ever.

Though Michele never shows her son's face on Instagram, she posts about him and Reich frequently.

In June, the actress shared a photo of Reich and Ever by the ocean and wrote beside the image, "From the moment we met I knew without a shadow of a doubt that you would be the most incredible father. Watching you with our son is one of the greatest joys of my life. Happy (first) Fathers Day Z. Ever and I love you so much!!! 💙"

Then in November, the actress shared another photo of her two boys with the caption, "Beyond thankful.❤️"