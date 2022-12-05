Entertainment TV Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have Carpool Karaoke Moment with 'Glee' Anthem 'Don't Stop Believin'' More than a decade after she first sang the song on Glee, Lea Michele and costar Darren Criss lip-synced to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" from the back of a car on TikTok By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 5, 2022 06:02 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Lea Michele and Darren Criss. Photo: tiktok More than a decade later, the cast of Glee still hasn't stopped believing. Lea Michele and Darren Criss revisited their New Directions-era Monday on TikTok during a kismet moment in which Journey's 1981 hit "Don't Stop Believin'" happened to come on the radio while they were in the backseat of a car. "When you're with your best friend and Don't Stop Believin' randomly comes on the radio," Michele, 36, captioned the clip in which she and Criss, 35, passionately lip-synced along to the tune. Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have Glee Reunion at Broadway's Funny Girl Michele starred as Rachel Berry on the Ryan Murphy-helmed Fox series for the entirety of its six-season run from 2009 to 2015. Criss joined during season 2, playing Blaine Anderson, a transfer to McKinley High School who joins the New Directions show choir group. In the show's pilot, the New Directions performed "Don't Stop Believin'" as their first successful group number, and the song was referenced or performed several other times throughout the series. Glee's Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Dish on Strip Clubbing and Breathalyzer Testing Behind the Scenes Lea Michele singing "Don't Stop Believin'" on Glee. EVERETT In another instance of life imitating art, Criss and wife Mia Swier showed up to support Michele in October at Broadway's revival of Funny Girl, in which she stars as Fanny Brice. Her Glee character was obsessed with the musical and even ended up playing Fanny in a fictional Broadway revival. "The amount of times this guy has seen me sing 'Don't Rain On My Parade,'" Michele wrote on Instagram with a backstage photo at the time. "I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss." Kevin McHale Reveals Which Controversial Glee Cover Was 'Therapeutic' to Discuss with Creator Ryan Murphy Darren Criss and Chris Colfer on Glee. Adam Rose/FOX Murphy, 57, previously hinted at a possible Glee reboot when he appeared on series alum Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz's And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast last month. "I'm at the phase now with that show, you know, where it's like, well, there's been enough time. Like, maybe we should re-examine it as a brand," he said. "You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way?" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "It's sort of like an interesting legacy that I'm interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while. But I don't know. I just love what it says and what it did. And there will never in my life be another Glee, anything close to it, in terms of me feeling so close to it," Murphy added.