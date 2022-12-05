Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have Carpool Karaoke Moment with 'Glee' Anthem 'Don't Stop Believin''

More than a decade after she first sang the song on Glee, Lea Michele and costar Darren Criss lip-synced to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" from the back of a car on TikTok

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 06:02 PM
Lea Michele, Darren Criss Glee Reunion
Lea Michele and Darren Criss. Photo: tiktok

More than a decade later, the cast of Glee still hasn't stopped believing.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss revisited their New Directions-era Monday on TikTok during a kismet moment in which Journey's 1981 hit "Don't Stop Believin'" happened to come on the radio while they were in the backseat of a car.

"When you're with your best friend and Don't Stop Believin' randomly comes on the radio," Michele, 36, captioned the clip in which she and Criss, 35, passionately lip-synced along to the tune.

Michele starred as Rachel Berry on the Ryan Murphy-helmed Fox series for the entirety of its six-season run from 2009 to 2015. Criss joined during season 2, playing Blaine Anderson, a transfer to McKinley High School who joins the New Directions show choir group.

In the show's pilot, the New Directions performed "Don't Stop Believin'" as their first successful group number, and the song was referenced or performed several other times throughout the series.

Lea Michele and Darren CrGLEE, (from left): Chris Colfer, Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Cory Monteith, Jenna Ushkowitz, 'Pilot', (Season 1, aired May 19, 2009), 2009-. photo: Carin Baer / © Fox Television / Courtesy: Everett Collectioniss Have Glee Carpool Karaoke Moment with 'Don't Stop Believing'
Lea Michele singing "Don't Stop Believin'" on Glee. EVERETT

In another instance of life imitating art, Criss and wife Mia Swier showed up to support Michele in October at Broadway's revival of Funny Girl, in which she stars as Fanny Brice.

Her Glee character was obsessed with the musical and even ended up playing Fanny in a fictional Broadway revival.

"The amount of times this guy has seen me sing 'Don't Rain On My Parade,'" Michele wrote on Instagram with a backstage photo at the time. "I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss."

Glee
Darren Criss and Chris Colfer on Glee. Adam Rose/FOX

Murphy, 57, previously hinted at a possible Glee reboot when he appeared on series alum Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz's And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast last month.

"I'm at the phase now with that show, you know, where it's like, well, there's been enough time. Like, maybe we should re-examine it as a brand," he said. "You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's sort of like an interesting legacy that I'm interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while. But I don't know. I just love what it says and what it did. And there will never in my life be another Glee, anything close to it, in terms of me feeling so close to it," Murphy added.

Related Articles
Idina Menzel attends the Premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Idina Menzel Says She Almost Played Fanny Brice in a 'Funny Girl' Revival but Thought She Was 'Too Old'
Lea Michele performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway Show "Funny Girl" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NYC's Upper West Side. Pictured: Ref: SPL5505660 241122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jennifer Mitchell / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Lea Michele Performs 'Funny Girl' Song at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Despite Head Cold
Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have Glee Reunion with Actor's Wife Backstage at Broadway’s Funny Girl
Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have 'Glee' Reunion at Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
CULVER CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Jenna Ushkowitz and Naya Rivera attend the "Glee" Los Angeles Premiere Screening And Post Party at the Willow School on September 8, 2009 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)
Jenna Ushkowitz Revisits First Time 'Glee' Fans 'Really Saw' Naya Rivera: 'I Fully Burst into Tears'
Chris Colfer at the premiere of Disney's "Strange World" held at the El Capitan Theatre on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Chris Colfer Was 'Absolutely Terrified' Playing Openly Gay 'Glee' Role Kurt as He Wasn't yet Out
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Revival Gets a Cast Album Featuring Lea Michele — and It Drops at Midnight!
Olivia Rodrigo Sees Lea Michele in Funny Girl
Olivia Rodrigo Catches Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl' and Praises the Star's 'Incredible' Performance
Actor Cory Monteith and producer Ryan Murphy attend the 'GLEE' 300th musical performance special taping at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Ryan Murphy Admits 'Glee' Should Have Ended When Its 'Spirit of Joy' Left After Cory Monteith's Death
Glee Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz to Address Biggest Misconceptions About the Show in New Podcast
Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Are Ready to Address the Biggest Misconceptions About 'Glee'
Kevin McHale Reveals Which Controversial Glee Cover Was 'Therapeutic' to Discuss with Creator Ryan Murphy
Kevin McHale Reveals Which Controversial 'Glee' Cover Was 'Therapeutic' to Discuss with Creator Ryan Murphy
Chris Colfer; Lea Michele
Chris Colfer Won't Be Seeing 'Glee' Costar Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl' : 'I Can Be Triggered at Home'
Glee Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Say Passing of Naya Rivera Led Them to End Original Podcast
'Glee' Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Say Death of Naya Rivera Led Them to End Original Podcast
(l to r): Lea Michele (Fanny Brice), Tovah Feldshuh (Mrs. Brice) in rehearsals for Funny Girl.
Lea Michele Recalls the Emotional Moment She Learned She'd Be Starring in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Lea Michele Says She Doesn't Mind Not Being Tonys Eligible for 'Funny Girl' : 'I Really Don't Care'
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Lea Michele Out of 'Funny Girl' Performance After Showing 'Early Signs' of COVID: 'I Am Devastated'
joel mchale; lea michele
Lea Michele's 'Glee' Costar Kevin McHale Proposes How She Can Keep 'Leaning Into' Theories She Can't Read