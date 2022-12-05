Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have Carpool Karaoke Moment with 'Glee' Anthem 'Don't Stop Believin''

More than a decade later, the cast of Glee still hasn't stopped believing.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss revisited their New Directions-era Monday on TikTok during a kismet moment in which Journey's 1981 hit "Don't Stop Believin'" happened to come on the radio while they were in the backseat of a car.

"When you're with your best friend and Don't Stop Believin' randomly comes on the radio," Michele, 36, captioned the clip in which she and Criss, 35, passionately lip-synced along to the tune.

Michele starred as Rachel Berry on the Ryan Murphy-helmed Fox series for the entirety of its six-season run from 2009 to 2015. Criss joined during season 2, playing Blaine Anderson, a transfer to McKinley High School who joins the New Directions show choir group.

In the show's pilot, the New Directions performed "Don't Stop Believin'" as their first successful group number, and the song was referenced or performed several other times throughout the series.

Lea Michele singing "Don't Stop Believin'" on Glee. EVERETT

In another instance of life imitating art, Criss and wife Mia Swier showed up to support Michele in October at Broadway's revival of Funny Girl, in which she stars as Fanny Brice.

Her Glee character was obsessed with the musical and even ended up playing Fanny in a fictional Broadway revival.

"The amount of times this guy has seen me sing 'Don't Rain On My Parade,'" Michele wrote on Instagram with a backstage photo at the time. "I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss."

Darren Criss and Chris Colfer on Glee. Adam Rose/FOX

Murphy, 57, previously hinted at a possible Glee reboot when he appeared on series alum Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz's And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast last month.

"I'm at the phase now with that show, you know, where it's like, well, there's been enough time. Like, maybe we should re-examine it as a brand," he said. "You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way?"

"It's sort of like an interesting legacy that I'm interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while. But I don't know. I just love what it says and what it did. And there will never in my life be another Glee, anything close to it, in terms of me feeling so close to it," Murphy added.