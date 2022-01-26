Lea DeLaria Issues Hilarious 'Public Service Announcement': 'I Am Not Che Diaz'

Lea DeLaria joked that she is not the And Just Like That... character portrayed by Sara Ramírez

And just like that, Lea DeLaria set the record straight.

The Orange Is The New Black alum, 63, shared a lighthearted "public service announcement" Tuesday to address those who may have her confused with Che Diaz, the non-binary, queer stand-up comedian played by Sara Ramírez on HBO Max's And Just Like That....

DeLaria kept her Instagram video short and sweet, telling her followers, "Just want to put it out there, I'm not Che Diaz. Thanks for your time."

She reiterated in the caption, "This is a public service announcement 🚨 I am not Che Diaz!"

But some fans still weren't convinced — or at least played along with DeLaria's comic video in the comments section of her post.

"Aren't you though? 😂," one wrote, while another asked, "Okay but have we ever seen you & Che Diaz in the same room at the same time?!"

"You're not? But, I had plans to attend your comedy concert. 😄," another added.

On the Sex and the City revival series, Ramírez plays Che, who appears on a podcast with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Sara Ramirez Sara Ramirez and Sarah Jessica Parker | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

"They are a very dynamic, funny character that comes in and sort of challenges other characters' internalized oppression," Ramírez previously told the New York Post about their character. "They are a character who unapologetically speaks their truth."

Viewers have seen a romance develop between Che and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and on the latest episode, which aired Jan. 20, Miranda decided to finally ask longtime husband Steve (David Eigenberg) for a divorce to pursue a relationship with Che.

"I'm going to surprise Che at their show. And tell them that we can be together," Miranda told Carrie shortly after dropping the bomb on Steve. "I'm in a rom-com Carrie!"