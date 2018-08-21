LazyTown Actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson Dies After 'Aggressive' Battle with Bile Duct Cancer

LazyTown actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson has passed away after a two-year battle with bile duct cancer, PEOPLE confirms. He was 43.

Stefánsson, who starred as Robbie Rotten in the Nick Jr. series from 2002-14, died at 8:10 a.m. PT on Tuesday in Iceland.

“My beloved, Stefan Karl Stefansson, 43, has passed away after battling aggressive bile duct cancer for two years,” his wife, Steinunn, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Per Stefan’s wishes, there will be no funeral. His earthly remains will be scattered in secrecy in a distant ocean,” she continued. “Stefan’s family wants to express their gratitude for the support and warmth received in recent years, and to express their deepest sympathy to the many friends and fans of Stefan Karl.”

Stefán Karl Stefánsson in LazyTown

Throughout his cancer battle, the actor shared multiple photos on Instagram captured during his hospital visits, including a thumbs up photo in November 2016.

“Thank you for the support,” he wrote.

In February 2017, the father of four celebrated the end of his chemotherapy treatment, writing on Instagram, “All done with chemo for now. #allover #happy #happyplantdad.”

Two months ago, in his final Instagram post, Stefánsson thanked his fans for their support.

“From the bottom of my heart I thank you for the support you provide me,” wrote Stefánsson, who is survived by his wife and children. “You give me hope and you all move me.”

TMZ first reported the news of his passing.