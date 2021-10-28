Lawson Bates Is Engaged! Every Photo from His Romantic Proposal to Tiffany Espensen in Tuscany

Bates, 29, told Espensen, 22, they were traveling to Italy to shoot a music video for their recent duet "Crazy Love," but he decided to use the work trip as an opportunity to surprise her with a proposal, he told PEOPLE.

"It has been a roller coaster of a few days so far, from our first stop at the Colosseum in Rome, to a Vespa ride through the Siena countryside, to a lovely evening dinner in San Gimignano, to a horse and carriage ride through Florence — all leading up to the main reason I'm here: asking Tiffany if she would spend the rest of her life by my side."