'Law & Order' 's Danielle Moné Truitt Thinks Fans Were 'Tricked; By Stabler and Benson Kiss Tease

"I don't know if they're taking you guys on a ride or what," the actress admitted when asked about the steamy SVU scene.

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 2, 2023 05:21 PM
LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME -- Season: 3 -- Pictured: Danielle Mone Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell
Photo: Heidi Gutman/NBC via Getty

The moment Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans have been waiting for almost happened last week, but at least one member of the L&O franchise thinks it might be too good to be true.

Danielle Moné Truitt, 41, who plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell on NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, gave her insider's opinion on the steamy scene between SVU's Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), in which the two just barely missed locking lips.

Asked whether the two will ever end up together, Truitt said told PEOPLE: "I don't know!"

Christopher Meloni Upcoming Apparent Lip-Lock with SVU Costar Mariska Hargitay
NBC

"Sometimes I feel sorry for the shippers because I'm, like, I don't know if they're taking you guys on a ride or what," she continued to explain while at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert Wednesday in New York City, which she participated in as a walker.

She added a few encouraging words for those fans of all things Bensler. "For y'all's sake, I hope something happens with them," she said.

However, "I think they tricked you guys last week. Hopefully one day," she added

As for her own Law & Order series, there's still plenty of excitement to go around. "We have a new showrunner, and he has been pretty awesome. And the episodes that are on now, they really center around Bell's character," she said.

"I'm really excited about more of her personal life and her personal history coming out," she continued. "They're doing a great job of really developing her. And so yeah, I'm excited. We have some really bad dudes to take down in the next couple episodes, so hopefully everybody tunes in and takes the ride with us."

Benson and Stabler have shared smoldering, fraught moments over the years. A kiss between the two remains something SVU fans — who want to see the detective duo finally take their partnership outside the police precinct — have been doggedly attempting to dream into existence for years.

However, this isn't the first time the coworkers have seemed on the verge of leveling up.

RELATED VIDEO: Mariska Hargitay on 'Effortless' Chemistry with Christopher Meloni: We 'Never Once' Tired of Each Other

In a previous episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot told Olivia, "I love you" — though the meaning behind the "love" is still up for interpretation. Another recent episode saw Olivia admit to having feelings for Elliot — but in a wistful, seemingly resigned way while on an investigation with now-former colleague Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish).

In real life, Meloni and Hargitay are longtime pals, whose onscreen chemistry translates easily to a close platonic friendship off the clock.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I mean, I don't think I'll be marrying him any time soon, but I am kind of like his second wife," Hargitay explained to PEOPLE in September. "Wife, therapist, bestie, sister, mother."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET, on NBC.

Related Articles
Christopher Meloni Upcoming Apparent Lip-Lock with SVU Costar Mariska Hargitay
Christopher Meloni Plays Coy After Upcoming Lip-Lock with Former Costar Mariska Hargitay Is Teased on 'SVU'
Christopher Meloni Upcoming Apparent Lip-Lock with SVU Costar Mariska Hargitay
'Law & Order: SVU' Teased Yet Another Potential Benson/Stabler Kiss — Did Fans Get Their Wish?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Christopher Meloni Calls Longtime Pal Mariska Hargitay by Pet Name in Kooky Birthday Tribute
A New Chapter of Law & Order Begins - Law & Order: Organized Crime
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Has Arrived — See Exclusive Trailer Teasing Series' First Season
Christopher Meloni rollout
Olivia Benson Will Open Up About Her Feelings for Elliot Stabler in an Upcoming 'SVU' — Find Out Who She Tells
chris meloni, mariska hargitay
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Cutest Friendship Photos
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "And A Trauma In A Pear Tree" Episode 24009 -- Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Det. Amanda Rollins -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)
Rollins Gets Married — and Nearly Has a Threesome! — in Kelli Giddish's Final 'SVU' Episode
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "If I Knew Then What I Know Now" Episode 23013 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi, Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins
Kelli Giddish Is 'Overwhelmed' by 'SVU' Fans' Support After Her Exit, Says Her Tears on Screen Were Real
Law and Order SVU 24x09 Promo (HD) Fall Finale
'Law & Order: SVU' Teases Kelli Giddish's Final Episode — and a Surprise Wedding — in New Promo
Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni Loves His Current Career High and Becoming a Zaddy at 61: 'The Lucky Streak Continues'
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "And A Trauma In A Pear Tree" Episode 24009 -- Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Det. Amanda Rollins
'Law & Order: SVU' Wedding! Get a First Look at Rollins and Carisi Saying 'I Do'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson
Mariska Hargitay on If Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Will Ever Be a Couple: She 'Loves Him'
Mariska Hargitay Says Christopher Meloni
Mariska Hargitay Reveals Christopher Meloni's Mom Was the Reason' SVU' Changed Its Original Title
Law & Order Stars Tease Historic Crossover as a 'True Event' — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
'Law & Order' Stars Tease Must-Watch Crossover Premiere — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
Mariska Hargitay (R) and husband actor Peter Hermann arrive at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 28, 2007 in Los Angeles, California
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's Relationship Timeline