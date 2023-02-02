'Law & Order' 's Danielle Moné Truitt Thinks Fans Were 'Tricked; By Stabler and Benson Kiss Tease

The moment Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans have been waiting for almost happened last week, but at least one member of the L&O franchise thinks it might be too good to be true.

Danielle Moné Truitt, 41, who plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell on NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, gave her insider's opinion on the steamy scene between SVU's Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), in which the two just barely missed locking lips.

Asked whether the two will ever end up together, Truitt said told PEOPLE: "I don't know!"

NBC

"Sometimes I feel sorry for the shippers because I'm, like, I don't know if they're taking you guys on a ride or what," she continued to explain while at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert Wednesday in New York City, which she participated in as a walker.

She added a few encouraging words for those fans of all things Bensler. "For y'all's sake, I hope something happens with them," she said.

However, "I think they tricked you guys last week. Hopefully one day," she added

As for her own Law & Order series, there's still plenty of excitement to go around. "We have a new showrunner, and he has been pretty awesome. And the episodes that are on now, they really center around Bell's character," she said.

"I'm really excited about more of her personal life and her personal history coming out," she continued. "They're doing a great job of really developing her. And so yeah, I'm excited. We have some really bad dudes to take down in the next couple episodes, so hopefully everybody tunes in and takes the ride with us."

Benson and Stabler have shared smoldering, fraught moments over the years. A kiss between the two remains something SVU fans — who want to see the detective duo finally take their partnership outside the police precinct — have been doggedly attempting to dream into existence for years.

However, this isn't the first time the coworkers have seemed on the verge of leveling up.

RELATED VIDEO: Mariska Hargitay on 'Effortless' Chemistry with Christopher Meloni: We 'Never Once' Tired of Each Other

In a previous episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot told Olivia, "I love you" — though the meaning behind the "love" is still up for interpretation. Another recent episode saw Olivia admit to having feelings for Elliot — but in a wistful, seemingly resigned way while on an investigation with now-former colleague Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish).

In real life, Meloni and Hargitay are longtime pals, whose onscreen chemistry translates easily to a close platonic friendship off the clock.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I mean, I don't think I'll be marrying him any time soon, but I am kind of like his second wife," Hargitay explained to PEOPLE in September. "Wife, therapist, bestie, sister, mother."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET, on NBC.