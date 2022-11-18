'Law & Order: SVU' Teases Kelli Giddish's Final Episode — and a Surprise Wedding — in New Promo

Kelli Giddish has a few more weeks of playing Det. Amanda Rollins — but the surprise wedding bells from her final episode are already ringing.

A teaser for the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU shows Giddish, 42, wearing a white dress and walking into her apparent courthouse wedding. It appears she'll wed Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino).

The quick clip of the wedding shows Giddish hugging Mariska Hargitay's Det. Olivia Benson after she enters the courthouse in her gown.

"You gonna start crying already, Liv?" Ice-T as Odafin Tutuola jokes.

Other moments in the promo highlight some of Det. Rollins' best moments, even the first time she met Det. Olivia Benson.

"I'm leaving SVU," Giddish's character says in a voiceover.

Giddish's last episode will air on Dec. 8.

In August, the actress announced she'd be leaving the series after 12 seasons.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU," she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years," she continued. "There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

Reacting to the news, Hargitay was full of praise for her years-long costar. "She is one of my favorite actors that I've ever worked with, and we got to build something really beautiful together and really learned together because our characters had quite a journey," she shared with Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm gonna miss her a lot, but she's a lifelong friend," Hargitay, 58, added. "I'm just glad that our paths crossed, and I know they'll continue to cross."

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.