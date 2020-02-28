 Law & Order: SVU Secures TV History with Renewal Through Season 24

Star Ice-T wrote that he was "kinda in shock" over the news

By Benjamin VanHoose
February 28, 2020 11:13 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Have no fear, television fans — Law & Order: SVU isn’t going away anytime soon.

On Thursday, NBC announced that it ordered three more seasons of the procedural crime drama, which is currently airing its record-breaking 21st season. The Special Victims Unit spin-off displaced Gunsmoke and the flagship Law & Order series as the longest-running live-action primetime television show.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with [creator Dick Wolf] over the decades and it goes without saying he remains one of the most influential producers in history,” Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, told Variety. “He is a visionary unlike any other whose impact has changed the entire television landscape.”

Stars of the fan-favorite series, which premiered in 1999, reacted to the news on social media, celebrating the record-setting renewal for seasons 22, 23 and 24.

“Mic drop. Boom. Dun dun. Any of them will do. Thank you @NBC #SVU21 ➡️#SVU24 #Epic,” wrote Mariska Hargitay on Instagram, referencing the show’s iconic opening sound effects.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Says She and Christopher Meloni Had Immediate ‘Chemistry’ on Law & Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay in Law & Order: SVU
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Costar Ice-T posted that he’s “kinda in shock” over the series’ extended life on the small screen, and showrunner Warren Leight made it a point to thank loyal fans.

“Up late, after a long but good day. Want to thank all the #SVUDiehards who’ve stayed with the show these many years,” tweeted Leight. “We would never have received today’s THREE YEAR PICK UP from @NBC without your support and loyalty.”

He added: “From our entire cast, crew, and team, thank you.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

PEOPLE Special Edition — Law & Order: SVU, now available

RELATED: PEOPLE Celebrates Law & Order SVU‘s Record-Breaking 21st Season with a Special Edition

Hargitay, 56, recently opened up to PEOPLE about her long-running tenure as Olivia Benson on SVU.

“I hope it doesn’t go on forever. I hope that one day we’ll go, ‘Wait, what? This doesn’t happen,’ [and] that this kind of sexual violence goes away,” she said. “… But right now I am still staggered by how many people come up to me and say: ‘Your show changed my life. Your show is the reason that I reported. Your show is the reason I didn’t wash off the DNA.'”

She added: “That is the most gratifying part of my job.”

For more on Law & Order SVU, pick up PEOPLE’s new special edition — featuring cast favorites and the most shocking of all 470 episodes — available now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.