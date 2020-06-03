Law & Order Spinoff Writer Fired for Making Threatening Comments About George Floyd Protestors

"I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief," Dick Wolf said in a statement on behalf of Wolf Entertainment

TV writer Craig Gore has been fired from the upcoming Law & Order: SVU spinoff series after making threatening comments about the California protests that began in response to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, was killed last Monday in Minneapolis when a white officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck; an independent autopsy showed he died from asphyxia.

"I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief," series creator Dick Wolf said in a statement tweeted by Wolf Entertainment on Tuesday.

"I am terminating Craig Gore immediately," Wolf added.

According to a series of screen grabs captured by Hollywood Producer Drew Janda — who worked on OWN's Greenleaf and HBO's Big Little Lies — Gore shared his comments on Facebook Monday, posting a photo of himself holding a weapon with the caption "Curfew..." and tagging his location as being in West Hollywood, California.

Gore, whose TV credits include S.W.A.T. and Chicago P.D., further shared his sentiments in the comments section of the post.

"Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I won't light motherf------ up who are trying to f--- w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again," Gore said, as captured in the screen grab shared by Janda.

It appears Gore's Facebook has since been deleted.

A rep for Gore did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In response to his firing, Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T tweeted: "Oh s---... The Big Boss is cleaning house... RESPECT."

Gore had previously served as writer-producer on the upcoming Law & Order project that will star Christoper Meloni, who will be reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, Deadline reported.

On Tuesday, Meloni replied to Janda's tweet, saying he has "no idea" who Gore is.

"Truth: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner. I have gotten no word on ANY hirings. I have no idea who this person is or what they do," Meloni said.

The SVU spinoff will follow Stabler as he leads the organized crime division of the NYPD. It’s already received a 13-episode order.

It marks Meloni's return to Wolf Entertainment nearly a decade after his exit.

He was an original cast member when the franchise premiered in September 1999, and he earned a lead actor in a drama series Emmy nomination for his work on the show in 2006. Meloni was written off in the show after its season 12 finale, showing his character retiring from the police force.

