'Law & Order' Stars Tease Must-Watch Crossover Premiere — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni

Hugh Dancy teases the historic, three-hour Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime "crossover on steroids," also starring Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston and more

Published on September 16, 2022 03:23 PM

In the criminal justice system ... things are about to get epic.

As part of a historic crossover event, the squads from Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime will join forces in a supersized premiere next week — and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look!

Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston, Ice T, Jeffrey Donovan are among the franchise's stars taking part in the first-ever TV team-up.

"It's the traditional crossover on steroids," Law & Order's Hugh Dancy teases.

Costar Mehcad Brooks also promises "car chases, foot chases, defusing bombs."

Law & Order Stars Tease Historic Crossover as a 'True Event' — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
The story follows a young girl who is shot to death as Det. Frank Cosgrove (Donovan) and Det. Jalen Shaw (Brooks) try to find the person responsible. Eventually Capt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) realize more has gone on behind the scenes, and Jack McCoy (Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Dancy) find themselves up against an international crime ring.

It's any Law & Order fan's dream, with all three Dick Wolf series working together to ensure justice is served.

In PEOPLE's exclusive teaser, a bomb planted inside a building results in chaos, and unsurpisingly there are ample mentions of murder, terrorism, drug distribution and sex trafficking — not to mention some very intense home break-ins.

Law & Order Stars Tease Historic Crossover as a 'True Event' — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
The programming block also flips NBC's typical Thursday night lineup, starting with Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime and concludes with Law & Order.

Says the actor, 61, of the mega-crossover: "It's how we roll, it's what we do."

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022
PEOPLE caught up with Hargitay and Meloni at Mondays 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The costars discussed their decades-long friendship and how "lucky" they are to still have the success of the show on their side.

"It's effortless, and it's weird, and I always look at it as some sort of gift," said Hargitay, 58. "So much of it has to do with our shared sense of humor, shared perspective, our now history."

The Law & Order three-show crossover event begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. on NBC.

