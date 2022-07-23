"Johnny Alberto Pizarro II was taken from his family and children too soon," an attorney for Johnny Alberto Pizarro II's estate wrote after he was fatally shot Tuesday near the set of the NBC show

Law & Order Crew Member Killed Near Set Identified as Father of 6: 'Heart of So Many Lives'

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member who was shot dead this week in Brooklyn, New York leaves behind six children.

Johnny Alberto Pizarro II, 31, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting near the NBC show's set on Tuesday, as Chrissy Grigoropoulos, Esq., an attorney for his estate, launched a GoFundMe page to help support his family and cover funeral expenses.

"On July 19, 2022, we lost a father, son, brother and uncle and a beloved person in the Bushwick, Brooklyn community," Grigoropoulos wrote.

"Johnny Alberto Pizarro II was taken from his family and children too soon. An unknown individual took him away from his children in the most senseless way possible, while working and trying to earn a living for his family as a parking enforcer."

Johnny Alberto Pizarro II Credit: GOFUNDME

"Words cannot describe the emptiness his family and dearest friends feel. He was the bright light and heart of so many lives and his memory will be eternal," she added.

Pizarro was sitting in his car on Henry Street when the gunman opened the car door and shot him multiple times in the head and neck, according to the NYPD. He was transported to Woodhull Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The show, which is currently filming season 3, shut down production Tuesday following Pizarro's death.

An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE the investigation remains ongoing.

NBC and Universal Television shared in a statement: "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result.

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."