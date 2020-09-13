Dick Wolf Celebrates 30 Years Since Law and Order Premiered with Throwback Photo

Law and Order aired on NBC for 20 seasons from 1990-2010

Law and Order is three decades old!

On Sunday, Dick Wolf's production company, Wolf Entertainment, celebrated 30 years since his police and legal drama series premiered on NBC with a throwback photo on Instagram and Twitter.

The photo featured Chris Noth, who played junior detective Mike Logan for the first five seasons, and others on set during the early days of the series.

"#OnThisDay: 30 years ago today, a show called #LawandOrder premiered," the caption read.

Law and Order, created by Wolf, premiered in 1990 and lasted 20 seasons until 2010. The series starred Steven Hill, Jerry Orbach, S. Epatha Merkerson, Sam Waterson, Jesse L. Martin, and more.

The series has created multiple spinoffs, including Law and Order: SVU, which is set to premiere its 22nd season in November.

On Saturday, Mariska Hargitay posted an Instagram photo of the first table read for SVU's upcoming season, done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s official! The bands back together!" the actress, 56, wrote. "We had our first read thru today. #zoom Remember me in quarantine.#SVU22 We start shooting Monday. 2️⃣2️⃣."

In June, showrunner Warren Leight revealed that SVU will address the death of George Floyd and the nationwide protests in response to police brutality in the upcoming season.

"There are ways, we will find our way in to tell the story. Presumably our cops will still be trying to do the right thing but it's going to be harder for them and they're going to understand why it's hard for them," Leight shared during The Hollywood Reporter podcast TV's Top 5.

In addition, the upcoming season of SVU will also explore the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. "We're going to reflect New York in the pandemic. What happens to someone who is sexually assaulted during the height of the coronavirus outbreak," Leight said.

In addition to covering current events, SVU is bringing back familiar faces. In March, Deadline reported that Christopher Meloni will be reprising his role as Elliot Stabler for a new NBC spinoff series.

The still-untitled show, which could be branded as part of the Law & Order franchise, will follow Stabler as he leads the organized crime division of the NYPD. It’s already received a 13-episode order.