'Law & Order: SVU' Wedding! Get a First Look at Rollins and Carisi Saying 'I Do'

Two members of the elite squad on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are headed to the courthouse — only this time it's for a truly joyous occasion.

Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and her former partner–turned–Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino) are getting hitched in Thursday's episode, which also happens to be Giddish's final appearance on the show.

In PEOPLE's exclusive First Look, fans can see a beaming Rollins dressed in white and carrying a small bouquet of flowers next to Carisi as they stand before a judge officiating their nuptials.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) and Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) serve as witnesses to the big moment for their friends and SVU colleagues.

Velasco smiles at an emotional Benson as she warmly holds her hand over her heart (balancing out Fin's characteristically stoic stance).

Fans have been wondering for months about how Rollins and Carisi's storyline would wrap, especially after the description for this season's fall finale, "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," mentioned the two working on an "important arraignment."

Some fans suspected the couple, affectionately known as "Rollisi," might opt for a domestic partnership over a marriage while others floated the theory that Carisi might officially adopt Rollins' two daughters, Billie and Jesse — both ideas seemingly sparked by the courthouse setting.

The wedding speculation, however, kicked into high gear after Rollins was spotted wearing white in the first promo for the episode.

"You gonna start crying already, Liv?" Fin quipped in the clip.

A different teaser also showed Rollins embracing Carisi in what appeared to be a post-ceremony toast with family and friends in a video tweeted by the official Law & Order account ahead of the franchise's fall finales.

"I love you, Amanda," a choked-up Benson said as she and Rollins embraced.

Giddish, who has portrayed Rollins since 2011, announced in August that she would be leaving the show after 12 seasons.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU," she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years," she continued. "There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.