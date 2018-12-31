SVU Reunion! Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Share a 'Great Night' on Vacation

Detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson are finally enjoying some well-deserved vacation!

The actors behind the beloved characters on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit recently reunited while Mariska Hargitay was on vacation. On Sunday, Hargitay, 54, posted a sweet selfie in which she’s beaming from ear to ear while her former costar, Christopher Meloni, 57, smiles a little more subtly with his arm resting on her shoulder.

“Vacay… A great night with this one” the SVU executive producer captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #reunited, #oldfriends and #PTL.

Mariska Hargitay Victoria Will

Meloni and Hargitay helmed the show for its first 12 seasons but split up as fictional partners when the former left in 2011 reportedly due to a dispute over his contract. Hargitay remains on the show, which is now in its 20th season.

In real life, the stars have stayed close friends. Most recently, they shared another cute selfie together around Thanksgiving 2017.

” ‘Tis the season… ran into this #HAPPY man,” Hargitay captioned the photo.

Earlier that year, she and Meloni celebrated Valentine’s Day together — and as proof, she posted a selfie of him planting a kiss on her cheek.

“And then that happened… Just when I thought Valentine’s Day was over,” the mother of three wrote. The nostalgia-inducing snap racked up over 118,000 likes in 14 hours.

A year before that, they met up around the holidays in 2016. Meloni first shared the pic on his account with the caption “Friends at Xmas.”

Hargitay reposted the smiling shot with a slew of hashtags: “#ChrisMas #ChrisKringle #AVeryBenslerChristmas #TheChrisWhoStoleChristmas #HomeMeloni #HolidayClassics #BenslerTogether.”

The NBC crime drama, which follows the Manhattan-based sex crimes division of the New York Police Department, is on track to become the longest-running scripted primetime live-action series in American TV history, according to E! News. The outlet also reports that network reps have said the show will continue as long as Hargitay is willing.

“I’ve really given myself sort of the respect or honor to take it year by year,” she told E! News in September. “All good things come when we’re out of our comfort zone. That’s what keeps me so incredibly invested. I’m just trying to go a little bit deeper every day and I’m not done yet, because there’s still so much to mine.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.