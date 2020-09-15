Season 22 of SVU will explore the effects of the coronavirus pandemic

Mariska Hargitay Is 'Grateful to Be Back' as Law & Order: SVU Resumes Filming amid COVID-19

Olivia Benson is back protecting the streets of New York City!

After the coronavirus pandemic halted production on Law & Order: SVU in March, the stars of the hit legal drama returned to set to resume filming the show's historic 22nd season.

Mariska Hargitay shared a photo back on set Monday, showing herself getting her hair done while wearing a mask.

"It’s all happening," she wrote. "First day of shooting season 22!! Making history. So grateful to be back at work."

She also shared a photo of the cast and crew all wearing masks while waiting in a hallway to start filming.

Over the weekend, the actress posted an Instagram photo of the first table read for the upcoming season, done virtually due to the pandemic.

"It’s official! The bands back together!" the actress, 56, wrote. "We had our first read thru today. #zoom Remember me in quarantine.#SVU22 We start shooting Monday. 2️⃣2️⃣."

In June, showrunner Warren Leight revealed that SVU will explore the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're going to reflect New York in the pandemic. What happens to someone who is sexually assaulted during the height of the coronavirus outbreak," Leight said during The Hollywood Reporter podcast TV's Top 5.

He also said the newest season will address the death of George Floyd and the nationwide protests in response to police brutality.

"There are ways, we will find our way in to tell the story. Presumably our cops will still be trying to do the right thing but it's going to be harder for them and they're going to understand why it's hard for them," Leight said.

In addition to covering current events, SVU is bringing back familiar faces. In March, Deadline reported that Christopher Meloni will be reprising his role as Elliot Stabler for a new NBC spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.