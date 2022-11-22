Olivia Benson Will Open Up About Her Feelings for Elliot Stabler in an Upcoming 'SVU' — Find Out Who She Tells

Law & Order: SVU fans might just get some long-awaited answers about Olivia Benson's feelings for Elliot Stabler.

Executive producer Julie Martin confirmed the Dec. 8 episode will see Benson (Mariska Hargitay) confess her feelings to her friend and coworker Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). Martin responded to a tweet begging for some information on when — if ever — fans can expect Benson's secret love for Stabler (Christopher Meloni) to move forward.

"I don't ask a lot but can you at least tell us if Liv will mention to SOMEONE. She's in love with Stabler? Maybe Rollins before she leaves?" @courtneyalysonX wrote on Twitter.

Martin responded, "She will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th."

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson. Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The episode, titled "A Trauma in a Pear Tree" according to Martin's tweet, will also be Giddish's last. A teaser for her final episode showed Rollins walking down the aisle in a surprise wedding — where she'll seemingly marry Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino).

Of course, Benson is present at the wedding and gives Rollins a giant hug once she's at the end of the courthouse aisle. It turns out, there will be one more close moment between the women — though what Benson has to say about her feelings for Stabler has yet to be discovered.

For years, fans have craved a romantic connection between Benson and Stabler. Since season 1, viewers have seen the partners' bond grow — both in and out of conflict — and Stabler may have confessed his love for Benson during a rather inopportune moment back in 2021.

During an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Stabler used the words "I love you" in a room with Benson during a PTSD intervention — though his five children were also in the room. The scene was purposely left open to interpretation, and it's unclear if Stabler meant he harbored romantic love for Benson.

"That's what I loved about the moment. It's an interpretative moment. It was specifically written that way for a question like that," Meloni told E! News after the episode aired.

The long-building romance, which has been shipped by fans for upwards of 10 years, could take a baby step forward during the Dec. 8 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, airing at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.