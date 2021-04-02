Law & Order: Organized Crime Has Arrived — See Exclusive Trailer Teasing Series' First Season

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"A new chapter of Law & Order begins," promises the official trailer for the inaugural season of the franchise's new spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer, premiering one day after Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler reunited for the first time in a decade during Thursday's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime crossover event, giving fans a little more of what to expect from the rest of the season.

While the first part of the trailer reviews what happened in the premiere — namely, the reunion between Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and the death of Stabler's wife, Kathy — the remaining scenes show the grieving widower vowing to seek vengeance for her apparent murder, with the help of Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt).

Scenes throughout the trailer tease more backstory about the enigmatic Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Wheatley is the son of mafia leader Sinatra (Chazz Palminteri), whom Stabler suspects had ties to the crime.

"I was a damn good cop 12 years ago. I'm a better cop now. And I will take him down," Stabler says of Wheatley.

Thursday's crossover episode saw Benson and Stabler reunite in relation to the car bombing that led to injuries Kathy eventually succumbed to. Stabler later sat Benson down to apologize for leaving the squad without so much as a goodbye a decade earlier.

After the questioning of one bombing suspect led to a dead end, a copy of Stabler's Italian ID was found in the safe of a murdered drug dealer, further enmeshing him in his late wife's case and cementing that he was likely the intended victim of the car bomb.

Following Kathy's funeral, Stabler met up with mafia leader Sinatra, accusing the latter of trying to take him out but mistakenly killing Kathy instead.

"You got it all wrong, son," Sinatra replied. "I don't make mistakes. If I wanted you dead, you'd be the one in the ground right now."

RELATED VIDEO: Dylan McDermott Teases "Conflict" and "Intrigue" Ahead of Law & Order: Organized Crime Premiere

As he became more and more involved, Stabler wanted officially in on the case, but the task-force leader, Bell, had doubts about his past as an aggressive — albeit caring and passionate — NYPD detective.

The story then turned to Wheatley, who ended up being the adopted father of the aforementioned murdered drug dealer and an organized criminal in his own right, despite camouflaging his illegal activities behind legitimate businesses.

Stabler was later shocked to discover that Sinatra was killed on a Ferris wheel. Based on the events of the episode, viewers can presume the murder was carried out by Wheatley, who was shaping up to be the lead criminal mastermind.

Stabler captured a picture of the dead mafia leader and rushed back to work, only to find Benson waiting for him in the lobby looking to talk. A clearly disturbed and desperate Stabler declined in order to get back to work on the case, leaving his storyline with Benson to be continued.