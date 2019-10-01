Laverne Cox Ready to Date Again After Split From Boyfriend Kyle Draper: 'Slide Into My DMs'

Laverne Cox is single and officially ready to mingle.

The former Orange Is the New Black star announced to the world know that she’s open to dating again nearly four months after calling it quits with boyfriend Kyle Draper. Cox invited her fans to “slide” into her direct messages in a flirty Instagram post.

“Single lady here,” Cox, 35, wrote. “It’s ok to slide into my DM’s gentlemen. Don’t be scared. Just be respectful. Los Angeles area preferred. Talk soon. ❤❤❤🙏🤞 #TransIsBeautiful.”

In the video post, Cox shared a behind-the-scenes look at modeling shoot where she used a jacket to cover up her one-piece bathing suit while she posed for the camera.

Over the years, Cox has been an icon in the transgender community. In 2014, she became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in an acting category for her role as Sophia Burset in OITNB.

Cox and Draper, the CEO of Mateo Sound, announced their split in June after two years of dating.

“[Draper] and I have broken up,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “After much soul searching and tears from both of us, we have decided it’s time for us to go our separate ways. We decided we should make a public statement since our relationship was public in ways neither of us anticipated. This is that public statement.”

“We know our relationship meant so much to so many people, especially trans folks, giving them hope that this kind of love is possible for them as well,” Cox added.

“That hope, the hope for love has not waned for me in the face of this breakup but rather is fortified,” the actress continued. “Knowing that we are both capable of giving and receiving love with this level of kindness, respect, trust, affection, depth, and intensity has been so healing and life affirming for us both.”

“I am so grateful we were open to love and for every moment we had together,” she added. “We have both grown in innumerable ways as a result. Now its just time to move on separately. We both want a breakup that honors and respects the quality of our relationship and the love we shared. It’s possible.”

Draper shared Cox’s statement on his own Instagram page, but added a personal introduction: “@lavernecox and I have broken up, and she wrote the most beautiful statement that sums up our feelings perfectly.”

Cox began dating Draper in 2017. During their time together, the pair frequently shared adventures from their relationship on social media.

Image zoom Kyle Draper and Laverne Cox Emma McIntyre/Getty

Nine months into their relationship, Cox gushed to PEOPLE about her happiness with Draper, and how an app was to credit for their relationship.

“I’m in love. He’s amazing on so many different levels, I’ve never experienced that before,” she said in April 2018.

She also explained that being transgender, dating did not come easy, but her relationship with Draper showed that she is capable of finding love, just like anyone else.

“For most of us, it’s really hard,” Cox noted. “It’s been hard for me dating while trans. But there is hope!”