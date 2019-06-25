Laverne Cox and Boyfriend Kyle Draper Split After 2 Years of Dating: 'We Have Decided It's Time'

Laverne Cox has announced her split from boyfriend of two years, Kyle Draper.

The Orange is the New Black actress, 47, revealed on Instagram that she and Draper had decided to go their separate ways by posting a video of the former couple dressed up for an event, and Draper writing “I Fell in Love” on the screen.

Tagging Draper in the breakup announcement post, Cox wrote, “@thekyledraper and I have broken up. After much soul searching and tears from both of us, we have decided it’s time for us to go our separate ways. We decided we should make a public statement since our relationship was public in ways neither of us anticipated. This is that public statement.”

“We know our relationship meant so much to so many people, especially trans folks, giving them hope that this kind of love is possible for them as well,” Cox added.

Over the years, Cox has been an icon in the transgender community. In 2014, she became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in an acting category for her role as Sophia Burset in OITNB.

“That hope, the hope for love has not waned for me in the face of this breakup but rather is fortified,” the actress continued. “Knowing that we are both capable of giving and receiving love with this level of kindness, respect, trust, affection, depth, and intensity has been so healing and life affirming for us both.”

“I am so grateful we were open to love and for every moment we had together,” she added. “We have both grown in innumerable ways as a result. Now its just time to move on separately. We both want a breakup that honors and respects the quality of our relationship and the love we shared. Its possible.”

Draper shared Cox’s statement on his own Instagram page, but added a personal introduction: “@lavernecox and I have broken up, and she wrote the most beautiful statement that sums up our feelings perfectly.”

Image zoom Kyle Draper and Laverne Cox Emma McIntyre/Getty

Cox began dating Draper, who is the CEO of the record label Mateo Sound, in 2017. Over the past two years, the pair frequently shared adventures from their relationship on social media.

Nine months into their relationship, Cox gushed to PEOPLE about her happiness with Draper, and how an app was to credit for their relationship.

“I’m in love. He’s amazing on so many different levels, I’ve never experienced that before,” she told PEOPLE in April 2018.

Image zoom Laverne Cox

“It’s really dumb luck that we met and clicked,” she added, revealing that the couple met on Tinder. “I like to be in the moment and not think the future, and [right now] I’m very grateful that I get to experience this,” she added. “It’s so deeply connecting. It’s just a full spiritual experience … I’ve never felt a man as all-in as he is.”

She also explained that being transgender, dating did not come easy, but her relationship with Draper showed that she is capable of finding love, just like anyone else.

“For most of us ,it’s really hard,” Cox noted. “It’s been hard for me dating while trans. But there is hope!”