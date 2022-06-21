Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Introduces Newborn Twins with Family Photo Featuring Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's family just grew by two!
The Mama June: From Hot to Not alum shared the first photos of her newborn twins with Page Six on Monday. In the family photos, 22-year-old Pumpkin is pictured beside husband Joshua Efird, daughter Ella Grace, 4, son Bentley Jameson, 11 months, and younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
The babies were born in May, Page Six confirmed, though Pumpkin has yet to reveal their names and has so far kept the newborns off of social media.
While Pumpkin has yet to speak about her newbords, she did pay tribute to Joshua on Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day to the BEST father I've known," she captioned a photo of her husband. "All my life I prayed god would send me someone I could have a family with and love forever and he sent me you. Thank you for being the best father to all of our babies including Alana."
Pumpkin was awarded legal custody of 16-year-old Alana in June. Until the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo turns 18, her mother June "Mama June" Shannon will be required to pay $800 per month in child support to Pumpkin, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE.
The ruling comes three years after June was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, which were allegedly a crack cocaine and a crack pipe. Shannon, 46, has since spoken in depth about finding sobriety on WE tv's Road to Redemption.
Pumpkin previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight in 2020 about taking Alana: "My mom has four kids. Three of us are grown and can take care of ourselves and can cook for ourselves and we all pay our own bills. But at the end of the day, Alana's still 14 and she needs her mom."
She continued, "It's been very difficult because ... she is younger and she needs her mom. So it's been very hard for both me and her to adjust to me being her 'sister mom.'"