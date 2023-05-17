Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Savagely Rejects Mama June Shannon's Bridal Shower Invite: 'It's Not All About You'

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Mama June: Family Crisis, Lauryn calls out her mom and says she can't make her wedding festivities because "I have five kids to f---ing raise, and one of them is yours"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on May 17, 2023 09:00 AM

Tensions between Mama June Shannon and her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon are reaching new heights on Mama June: Family Crisis.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Friday's episode of WE tv series, Lauryn confronts her mother about her plans to have another wedding after marrying husband Justin Stroud at a courthouse without her family.

"I want everybody there," June says. "I want a wedding."

Lauryn asks her mother why she only learned of the wedding plans through Justin's family, saying, "Why the f--- am I finding out from Justin's mother you're going to have a ceremony and f---ing bridal shower?"

Lauryn Efird Mama June Shannon
Lauryn Efird/instagram; gettty

June says she did not expect Justin's family to "reach out to you all on social media."

"That's annoying as f---," Lauryn responds. "It would be nice to hear from the horse's mouth."

The conversation then turns to Lauryn accusing June of making the wedding into another one of her "money pits." However, June insists that she plans to stick to a "budget."

In flashback, June contradicts herself and tells her husband that she wants "all the bling" including "a big cake, a dress, [and] a huge venue."

Lauryn sees through her mother's lies and calls her out for only caring about money when it comes to the care of her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. She says, "You don't ever have a f---ing budget. Let's be real, except when it comes to taking care of Alana."

Lauryn then drops the bombshell that she will not be attending her mother's bridal shower. "I already have plans for the bridal shower. So unfortunately, I won't be able to make it but Doe Doe [June's sister] says she's gonna come," she notes.

June responds, "Why can't you make it?" and Lauryn hit backs, "Because I have five kids to f---ing raise, and one of them is yours."

Mama June, Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin
June "Mama June" Shannon, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon with daughter Ella. Paras Griffin/Getty

June says that she can bring the children along but Lauryn sees the bigger problem.

"Mama always thinks that she can convince other people who aren't around her 24/7 that she's the best mom out there and that she's all about family and she's all about fixing her relationships," Lauryn tells the cameras. "I'm gonna tell you what, Justin's family will find out real soon when I don't show up to that bridal shower."

The clip concludes with June reminding her daughter that she attended her bridal shower and wedding. Lauryn savagely replies, "Listen, Junebug. It's not always about you anymore. Okay, you gotta get that through that thick f---ing skull of yours."

June asks, "So, can Alana come with Doe Doe?"

"So here's the thing, I would have to talk to Alana and ask her if she wants to come, it's up to her," Lauryn responds. "Well, I got s— to do so I'll see about making it to your extravaganza."

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

