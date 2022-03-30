Laurie Metcalf Has Tense Exchange with Amanda Seyfried Over Her 'Scandal' in The Dropout Sneak Peek

Laurie Metcalf, who portrays Dr. Phyllis Gardner in the Hulu series, confronts Amanda Seyfried's Elizabeth Holmes about her Theranos fraud and its impact on the future of women in technology

Laurie Metcalf is not messing around as Dr. Phyllis Gardner in Hulu's The Dropout.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Wednesday's episode, the actress shares an intense confrontation with Elizabeth Homes, who is played by Amanda Seyfried.

During their conversation at a bar, Dr. Gardner addresses the fraud of Elizabeth's blood-testing startup, Theranos, and the impacts it will have on the future of women in technology.

"Phyllis, I saw you were on the board, as well," Elizabeth says to the Stanford professor of medicine, who was one of the first people to express skepticism and doubt about Elizabeth's plans for Theranos.

"I am, yes," Dr. Gardner responds. "And now, you are too."

Elizabeth remains cordial, telling the professor, "Yes, I'm so honored to be asked to advise the Dean of Medical School on strategies."

Dr. Gardner quickly points out, "It is an honor."

Elizabeth then attempts to make small talk and tell Dr. Gardner how it's good to see her, but she is cut off by the professor.

"I'm looking forward to reading your article in the Journal," Dr. Gardner says. "Yes, I know about it. I think a lot of people will be interested in it. And when this becomes a scandal — because it will become a scandal — what do you think happens to all of the other women who want to start companies?"

She adds, "Who do they go to? Who's gonna trust them? Cause it's not just you. It's never just you."

With an emotionless expression on her face, Elizabeth responds, "It was good to see you, Phyllis."

But again, Dr. Gardner is not having it — and shuts down the young entrepreneur. "Don't call me Phyllis. I'm not Phyllis to you," she corrects Elizabeth. "I'm Dr. Gardner."

The Dropout chronicles the "unbelievable true story" of the rise and fall of Holmes, 38, who was found guilty of fraud and conspiracy in January after duping investors out of millions by falsely purporting that Theranos' technology could run hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood.

In 2001, Holmes applied and was accepted to Stanford University, where she studied chemical engineering. After doing a summer stint at the Genome Institute of Singapore, where she was involved in work to develop systems to detect SARS, Holmes was inspired to develop her own systems and technology for detecting disease and she applied for her first patent.

Holmes dropped out of Stanford the following semester, in 2003, to start Theranos. However, Dr. Gardner repeatedly warned her that the science behind her idea of running dozens of tests with a single drop of blood was not feasible.

Dr. Gardner ultimately was correct, and this past January, a federal jury in California found Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy.

Holmes had been charged with 11 counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of Theranos and was found guilty of four of the 11 charges – three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was found not guilty of an additional four.

Holmes now faces a federal prison sentence of up to 20 years. Her sentencing will come at a later date.