Laurie Metcalf Snags an Emmy Nomination for Roseanne After Cancellation

Laurie Metcalf received an Emmy nomination for her role in Roseanne, despite the show’s cancellation.

Metcalf, 63, snagged the nomination for best supporting actress in a comedy for her performance as Jackie Harris in Roseanne on Thursday, nearly two months after the sitcom was abruptly canceled.

The nomination marks Metcalf’s fifth for the role since 1992. She has won the award three times.

It also makes her the sixth person to complete a calendar-year collection of Triple Crown nominations after her Oscar and Tony nominations for Lady Bird and Three Tall Women, respectively. She joins the exclusive list alongside Glenn Close, Paul Newman, Bob Fosse and more.

Roseanne cast Robert Trachtenberg/ABC

Roseanne was canceled by ABC in May after Roseanne Barr likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” in a tweet she later deleted. (She has since claimed that she didn’t know Jarrett is black — and that she was on Ambien while tweeting.)

The network has since greenlit a Roseanne spinoff without Barr.

RELATED: Roseanne Barr Says She ‘Won’t Be Doing Any TV Interviews’ in the Wake of Her Controversial Tweet

Metcalf is up against Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Megan Mullaly (Will & Grace) for the award.

Roseanne received two nominations; the second was for outstanding multi-camera picture editing for a comedy series.