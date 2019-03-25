Josiah Duggar's Wife Lauren Thanks Fans for 'Prayers, Support' After Miscarriage

Lauren Swanson is grateful to fans for the support they’ve sent her following her miscarriage in October.

The wife of Josiah Duggar shared a touching Instagram post on Sunday, reflecting on the loss.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I just want to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, support, and for all you mama’s out there for sharing your angel baby stories,” Swanson, 19, wrote, captioning a photo taken of a piano in her home, on which her wedding photos were placed.

“It’s easy to share those happy times in our lives, but sharing something hard, like losing a baby can be like putting salt to a wound,” she added. “I know by y’all sharing your stories it has not only helped me, but many other women who have gone through the same trials.”

Swanson ended her post by quoting Psalm 147:3 in the Bible. “He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds.”

RELATED: Josiah Duggar’s Wife Lauren Breaks Down After Miscarriage: ‘I Was Hoping It Wasn’t True’

Duggar and Swanson got engaged in March 2018 and married on June 30 of last year at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Back in February, the TLC stars opened up about their miscarriage in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek from the new season of Counting On.

“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding,” Duggar, 22, said in the clip. “She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things. Mrs. Swanson was there, so she was able to help her out. I didn’t know exactly what was going on.”

“I wasn’t feeling well,” Swanson recalled, breaking down in tears. “I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking maybe I had something that had gluten in it. It was late at night and I went to use the restroom and there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

RELATED: Fredrik Eklund Felt ‘Helpless’ After Devastating Miscarriages: ‘I Was a Mess’

She went on to explain that she wanted to talk about her heartbreak “to let y’all know that you’re not alone.”

“Nobody really talks about it,” she said, adding she couldn’t have gotten through the pain without the support of her family. “It was the worst day of my life, really.”

Counting On airs Mondays (at 9 p.m. ET) on TLC.