Lauren Speed-Hamilton Dishes on Love Is Blind Season 2 Cast as She Launches New Reality TV Podcast

Speed-Hamilton, along with co-host Chris Burns, will be recapping Netflix's top reality shows on their new podcast We Have the Receipts

Lauren Speed-Hamilton is not holding back her thoughts when it comes to season two of Love Is Blind.

After falling in love with Cameron Hamilton and marrying him on the first season of the Netflix hit, Speed-Hamilton recently got to watch another set of couples go through the same process.

Now set to co-host a new reality show podcast called We Have the Receipts, Speed-Hamilton tells PEOPLE that seeing the LIB romances unfold on season 2 was quite the "interesting" experience.

"I'm not gonna lie, this cast threw me for a loop," says Speed-Hamilton, 34. "They had some interesting stuff going on. I thought that everybody was so interesting with their own kind of personalities and stories. It was really cool to see who was set up with who."

"I was kinda surprised [by the finale episode]," she adds. "Nick [Thompson] and Danielle [Ruhl], they surprised me that they said yes because it seemed like they were having such difficulties. Shayne [Jansen] and Natalie [Lee], also surprised me. I think that was a big shock for everybody."

Though Speed-Hamilton didn't have a favorite couple this season because she was "rooting for everybody," she admits to having a sweet spot for Iyanna McNeely and Deepti Vempati.

"Iyanna is the cutest, I think she's so adorable," she says. "And I love Deepti's energy, she's so positive and all about self-love. I think that's amazing."

As for the men on the show? Let's just say Speed-Hamilton thinks none were as charming as her husband of three years.

"The guys, I'm not gonna lie, I'm trying to feel them out [but] I gotta keep an eye on them," she notes with a laugh. "There are definitely some red flags. I'm sure they're great as people, but I'm not so sure about relationships."

Speed Hamilton's thoughts on Love Is Blind are one of the many topics that she'll be discussing alongside co-host Chris Burns on We Have the Receipts, which debuts on Tuesday. Each week, the pair will recap and provide behind-the-scenes scoop into Netflix's top reality shows, including LIB, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, and Selling Sunset. The podcast will have a video component exclusive to Tudum, Netflix's official fansite and blog.

While she's excited for fans to hear each episode, Speed-Hamilton admits that interviewing the LIB season 2 cast for the debut episode was one of her favorite moments working on the project.

"Us sharing the commonality of going on Love Is Blind and our experiences, and just being able to talk about it without worrying whose gonna think about this or that, it's a real, genuine conversation. I think people will really enjoy that," she explains. "And meeting them, I saw a totally different side of their personalities... it made me think a little bit different than I did originally. Like, after seeing Danielle and Nick [in person], I was like, 'I don't know, it could work!'"

"I think the podcast is such a fun way to connect with the fans and talk about reality TV and pop culture and just relax, let our hair down and laugh," she says. "The fans are gonna enjoy it, I'm having a ball thus far... it's a great way for [my fans and I] to connect and I'm really excited about it."

Speed-Hamilton also got to impart some wisdom on the cast members who ended up tying the knot in the season 2 finale episode. (Of the six couples who got engaged in the pods before meeting in person, only Iyanna and Jarrette Jones and Danielle and Nick chose to wed.)

"I just told them to be sure to focus on each other," she shares. "At the end of the day, that's really all that matters. And you really have to learn to drown out the noise because it's so hard at first. Because you have all these people coming at you, you have all these opinions, people telling you what you should've done... none of that matters. All that matters is that you two are happy."

Speed-Hamilton recently wished the best for the LIB season 2 cast in a brief thread on Twitter Friday, revealing that she also "struggled" when deciding to get married to Hamilton in the finale.

"When it was time for me to decide if I wanted to get married on #loveisBlind I struggled. I wanted to really make sure I got married because I could see forever with Cam. Not from production pressures or wanting fame. I wasn't about to get legally married just for television," she wrote. "Because once those cameras leave and it's just you and that person living and creating a life together… fame can't save you. And who wants to be trapped in an empty marriage that's hell! I really think this worked for us because it was genuinely 2 people not only finding love…"

She continued, "But really falling IN LOVE with each other in the most unexpected way! Wishing the best for everyone in #loveisblind2 whether you decided to marry or stay single I hope that it brings you all closer to the happiness you all deserve! Without settling in any way."

"Also… having a connection with someone doesn't mean you are supposed to be married. Sometimes it could be a kindred spirit that is meant to be a great friend or support," she added.