Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton took "love at first sight" a step further: they fell in love before they even saw each other.

The pair first met and began to fall for each other while filming season 1 of Netflix's Love Is Blind. By the end of the season, they had gotten engaged and married, all within about a month of knowing each other. While the timeline of their relationship was fast, the duo never doubted their love for one another.

"At a certain point, I had no more doubts about that this was the person I was going to spend the rest of my life with because we were able to delve so deep in our conversations, and in a way that I think neither of us had before," Hamilton told PEOPLE in March 2020. "I think it's a testament to the fact that when you find the right person you can just kind of know, and it doesn't take a ton of time to know that."

Lauren and Cameron have been going strong ever since, celebrating their third wedding anniversary in November 2021 and plenty of other milestones.

From their unconventional love story to earning a book deal and moving in together, here's everything to know about Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton's relationship.

October 2018: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton meet and fall in love on Love Is Blind

Marcus Ingram/Getty

Lauren and Cameron met on the first day of filming for Love Is Blind's debut season, which was not released until February 2020. Despite never actually laying eyes on each other until their engagement, the couple instantly hit it off and fell in love.

Just five days later, Cameron asked Lauren to be his wife and of course, she said "yes."

"I feel so blessed to have you come into my life," he said as he got down on one knee. "I love you so much, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?"

"Yes! Yes, Cameron, I will marry you, I will be your wife," Lauren responded.

The couple then headed to the Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, to get to know each other a little better.

"I would love for this to work out between Cameron and I because he's everything I've ever wanted in a husband, in a father to my future children. I've never felt like this with any man, and I think we would have a wonderful life together," Lauren said during a confessional interview.

November 15, 2018: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton get married

Less than two months after they first met, the couple tied the knot in an emotional, tear-filled ceremony with family and friends, and later, Love Is Blind viewers.

"Every day we've spent together has been a blessing to me," Cameron said during his vows. "You made me want to be a better man and you have everything I need in a partner."

"Cameron, I love that you make me feel comfortable being fully myself," Lauren said for her part. "No matter how flawed, goofy, or broken I may have been. I'm thankful for our time together. I've never had a man love me as purely and as selflessly as you have … I'm grateful for you."

March 2, 2020: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton sit down with PEOPLE to answer questions about their relationship

Jim Spellman/Getty

Following the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, Lauren and Cameron spoke with PEOPLE about their experience on the show and their marriage.

"I was skeptical about the show prior to going onto it," Cameron explained. "But then the next thing you know, you're building this very deep connection with someone, and then a little bit after that you're like, 'Wow, I'm about to propose to this woman.' "

Speaking about her own doubts during filming, Lauren said, "I had never been as happy as I have been with Cameron, and I think that scared me because I was so afraid of being disappointed, and I was projecting that onto Cameron. I had to really fight through that, and that was tough."

She added, "Thank God that Cameron, he never wavered throughout everything. He's like 'Look, no matter what, we're still going to be together even if we don't get married. We can still continue.' "

March 5, 2020: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton say they want to have at least one more wedding

Jason Mendez/Getty

In another interview with PEOPLE that month, the couple shared that they wanted to have one more wedding — maybe even two.

"We couldn't bring everybody [to the on-camera ceremony] like we wanted to, but we definitely want to plan that and involve as much of our family as we can," Lauren shared.

"We thought about doing one in Maine and one in Detroit," Hamilton added, referring to their respective hometowns.

March 9, 2020: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton launch a YouTube channel

Not long after fans went crazy for Love Is Blind and the couple, Lauren and Cameron announced they were launching a YouTube channel about their life called Hangin' With the Hamiltons.

"Whether you are returning from before, you're familiar with our story, or whether you just found us and you're new to our house, we are happy to have you," Lauren shared in their introductory video.

Their channel covers everything from their marriage to their home life to their family and friends. And of course, their dog Sparky makes plenty of appearances.

March 18, 2020: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton give dating advice during the COVID-19 pandemic

Raymond Hall/GC Images

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple appeared on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live and gave advice on connecting with a partner when you can't physically be close to them.

"I think for Lauren and I, our first immediate connection was family, how important family is, their health, their wellbeing … that was the first time we cried together [on the show]," Hamilton said.

Lauren also suggested talking "about the things that are most important to you!"

May 26, 2020: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton show off their Atlanta home

Prior to going on the show, both Lauren and Cameron lived in Atlanta. After getting hitched, Lauren moved into Cameron's house, which they later showed off in a home tour for Netflix.

"As you can see, it's a lot different than in the bachelor days … it feels a lot more homier than it did when it was just me," Cameron shared in the video. "I love the way Lauren decorated the house."

June 19, 2020: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton open up about their relationship

During the summer of 2020, the couple sat down with The New York Times to discuss various topics, including race, the Black Lives Matter protests and COVID-19.

Speaking on the hard conversations she and Cameron have had as an interracial couple, Lauren said, "They're just real conversations we have to have. This is nothing new for Black people. This whole grief, this sadness, this frustration has been going on since we've been in this country."

She added of Cameron, "Right now it's so important for him to just listen. That is what Black people want. We want to be heard. We want you to hear how we feel."

June 24, 2020: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton announce plans to host Ellen DeGeneres' Game Night

John Lamparski/Getty

In June 2020, Ellen DeGeneres' network announced a series called Game Night, which Lauren and Cameron would be hosting together. The show was later released in October 2020 and saw the couple compete against other famous couples, including Nick and Vanessa Lachey and Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, in a series of virtual games.

July 10, 2020: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton go back to the resort where they spent time during Love Is Blind

Cameron Hamilton Instagram

The couple took a romantic trip back to where it all started: the Grand Velas Riviera Maya resort in Playa Del Carmen, shown in episode 4 of Love Is Blind.

Cameron shared a picture of himself and his wife holding tequila shots, writing in the caption, "So many wonderful memories are flooding back being here. I've never been anywhere more romantic."

October 16, 2020: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton share how they keep their marriage "fresh"

In an episode of PEOPLE's YouTube series, Celebrity Home Scavenger Hunt, the couple shared some tips for keeping marriage exciting.

"If you want to keep your marriage fresh, ladies and gents, make a little love coupon book," Lauren suggested after her husband found a "love coupon book" she had made for him.

"The only problem is … why did I wait so long to redeem these coupons? I waited too long and she told me they expired," Cameron joked.

November 15, 2020: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton celebrate their 2nd anniversary

The couple celebrated their second anniversary and Lauren's birthday in 2020. Lauren marked the occasion with a heartfelt post on Instagram, captioned, "Wow 2 whoooole years! We've made it through one of the craziest years of our lives! We came out stronger than ever."

She continued, "I'm grateful to have you by my side pushing me, supporting me, loving me, making me laugh and cry (sometimes simultaneously), everyday teaching me a new level of love I never thought possible."

June 2021: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton publish a book

In June 2021, the couple co-authored a book called Leap of Faith, which detailed the early days of their unconventional romance and their experience participating in Netflix's hit social experiment.

Ahead of the book's release, Lauren wrote on Instagram, "In this book, we dive deeper into our stories, some BTS #loveisblind tea, gems we learned along the way and share how we keep our relationship hot + fresh."

June 15, 2021: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton open up about their plans for a family

JC Olivera/Getty

In an interview with Essence, the couple spoke about the pressure they have felt from the public to have children. "People every day pressure us about having a baby. When are we going to have a baby? That sort of thing," Lauren shared. "We've talked about wanting to have kids on our own timeline. It can be tough to just reorient the focus back to just us versus what everyone else has to say."

Cameron added, "We've talked about wanting to have kids on our own timeline. It can be tough to just reorient the focus back to just us versus what everyone else has to say."

November 16, 2021: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton celebrate their third anniversary

Cameron Hamilton Instagram

The couple celebrated their third anniversary in November 2021, which also happens to be Lauren's birthday. Cameron posted a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram celebrating both occasions. "Happy birthday to my best friend! Thank you for marrying me on your birthday three years ago. As someone once said, 'I am your gift' 😂," he wrote in the caption. "But it was really like my birthday because I've found happiness with you that I never had before. I love you and the person you are🌻."

March 1, 2022: Lauren Speed announces the launch of her podcast, We Have the Receipts

In March 2022, Lauren launched a reality TV podcast with co-host Chris Burns called We Have the Receipts. The podcast dives into all things Netflix reality, providing recaps and behind-the-scenes commentary on shows like Selling Sunset, Too Hot to Handle and of course, Love Is Blind. Her husband has even made a few appearances on it.

July 3, 2022: Lauren Speed pens a sweet Instagram post for Cameron Hamilton's birthday

Although his birthday doesn't fall on their anniversary, it's still worth a sweet Instagram post. Lauren posted a fun video of her husband with the caption, "I'm so Grateful you exist and will do my best to always celebrate you everyday! But ESPECIALLY on Your personal holiday!"

August 23, 2022: Lauren Speed says "marriage is hard" but Cameron Hamilton is her "light in darkness"

Paras Griffin/Getty

The following month, Lauren got candid about marriage and the hard work it requires on Instagram. Alongside a sweet video of her and Cameron, she wrote, "Marriage is hard. It requires willingness and work. An unselfish version of yourself that prioritizes partnership. It can be tough enough behind close doors… let alone a very public relationship that comes with public opinions. Although things aren't always butterflies and sunshine ALL the time… there have been many-a-times when you were my light in darkness!"

She added, "Love u Mr. Hamilton!"