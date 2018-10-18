Orange Is the New Black Actress Lauren Lapkus Marries Mike Castle

Lauren Lapkus has tied the knot!

The Emmy Award nominee, who has appeared on Orange Is the New Black, The Big Bang Theory, Crashing, The Earliest Show, Harvey Street Kids and Animals, married writer and actor Mike Castle in a courthouse ceremony on Oct. 5.

“We are so happy! The whole day was exactly what we wanted it to be: stress-free, romantic, and fun,” Lapkus, 33, exclusively tells PEOPLE.

“We kept everything super simple by getting married at the courthouse and having an intimate dinner party after, with a truly breathtaking performance from our musician friend, Dan Mangan,” says Lapkus. “I am thrilled to be married to my best friend!”

Adds Castle, “I can’t wait to meet her best friend. I have never known anyone like Lauren, and getting to spend a whole day celebrating this feeling has been the best experience of my life. Apparently my vows made our judge cry; I wonder if she’s Lauren’s best friend.”

In addition to her on-camera work, including Jurassic World, the comedienne is the host of podcasts Raised By TV, Threedom and With Special Guest Lauren Lapkus.

This is her second marriage. She was previously married to actor Chris Alvarado from 2014-16.