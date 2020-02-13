Lauren Graham Once Mistook Her Neighbor (and Parenthood Costar!) Dax Shepard for Brad Pitt

How’s that for a confidence boost?

During an appearance on Thursday’s episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham told the story of how she accidentally got her neighbor Dax Shepard confused with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt.

According to Graham, she often sees Shepard, 45, out and about “doing his own handyman work.”

“He’s got like, a cut-off shirt and all his tattoos,” she said. “He’s really that guy.”

Then, one day, the blessed mixup occurred.

“This is how I know that we’ll be friends until we die,” said Graham, 52. “[Shepard] was coming up the street in a car and I was driving down the street and he waved at me. And I was like, ‘That’s Brad Pitt!’ For whatever reason, I thought he was Brad Pitt.”

“And he rolled down the window and I was like, ‘I thought you were Brad Pitt.’ And he was like, ‘I love you forever,'” she continued. “Yeah, Dax is a cute guy!”

And while he may not be Pitt, 56, Shepard is still a great neighbor, Graham said.

“It’s really cool,” she said of living near the actor and his wife Kristen Bell. “I mean, it’s just so fun. Our neighborhood is fun and doing Parenthood with him was fun and he and Peter [Krause], my boyfriend, go on hikes together which is adorable.”

Graham also dished on her new show with Jane Levy coming to NBC, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

“It’s incredible,” she said. “It’s singing and dancing and the lead is my friend Jane Levy, who happens to be an incredible triple threat. And the idea is that she hits her head, ’cause that’s what happens to people, and then when she wakes up she hears people’s thoughts in song.”

“It’s a lot of work and I had never recorded in a booth before,” Graham admitted. “I worked with this choreographer Mandy Moore — not the actor, the choreographer — and she had me dancing on bars. I mean, it was really, really fun.”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Ellen airs weekdays (check local listings).