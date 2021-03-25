Lauren Graham starred as Lorelai Gilmore in the popular show from 2000 through 2007, and in the 2016 revival

Lauren Graham Has a 'Gilmore Girls Clause' in All of Her Contracts in Case of Another Revival

Lauren Graham isn't taking any chances should another Gilmore Girls reunion come about.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's EW Live, the actress, 54, told host Jessica Shaw that she always leaves a window open when taking new jobs in case an opportunity arises to once again reprise her iconic role as Lorelai Gilmore with original producer Amy Sherman-Palladino.

"I put that window into all my new jobs, just in case," she said. "I don't want to start any new rumors. It's not for any concrete reason, except that I have a loyalty and an openness to working with [Sherman-Palladino], first of all. And because we could never have predicted that in the past. So that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don't know."

Lauren Graham Image zoom Credit: Mitchell Haddad/ The WB

"Wait, you actually have a Gilmore Girls clause in your contracts?" Shaw asked.

"The shows are so restrictive now," the Parenthood star replied. "So we're trying to just carve out some pockets, just in case."

Graham starred in Gilmore Girls alongside onscreen daughter Alexis Bledel from 2000 through 2007. In 2016, the actresses and many of their former costars reunited for a four-part Netflix revival of the popular series.

Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson Image zoom Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson | Credit: Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Elsewhere in her SiriusXM interview, Graham drew parallels between Emilio Estevez's character on their upcoming show, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and Luke Danes, a Gilmore Girls character played by Scott Patterson.

"I seem to find myself in this dynamic of trying to get a very stoic curmudgeonly Eeyore to respond to my antics," she said. "I've said this before, but when we were doing Parenthood and I had a little bit of that vibe with Ray Romano, my boyfriend said, 'It's like you're a piccolo and he's the bassoon.'"