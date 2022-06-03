Lauren Graham and Peter Krause's Relationship Timeline

From meeting in the '90s to working together on Parenthood, take a look back at Lauren Graham and Peter Krause's love story

From on-screen siblings to real-life couple.

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have known each other since 1995, but their romance didn't begin until they costarred on NBC's hit drama Parenthood in 2010.

Known for playing brother and sister on the series, Krause and Graham developed an immediate connection that quickly turned romantic at the start of the six season-long series.

Although Graham and Krause prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye, having only graced a few red carpets together since romantically linking, they both have been quite vocal about one another during interviews and talkshow appearances.

They have also kept strong ties with their on-screen family, attending a number of Parenthood reunions with the cast, including the upcoming ATX TV Festival.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Graham and Krause's friendship-turned-romance through the years.

1995: Lauren Graham and Peter Krause meet

Lauren Graham Peter Krause relationship Credit: Mike Ansell/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Krause and Graham met for the first time on the set of Caroline in the City in 1995. While the actress had a recurring role in the series, Krause only appeared in one episode, which coincidentally included a scene with Graham.

"She had me move some furniture into her apartment for her back then," Krause explained on Live With Kelly in March 2017. "Let's see how he does with this," the actor joked while adding, "I didn't catch the signal."

1995: Lauren Graham and Peter Krause bond over board games

Graham opened up during a 2010 interview with Redbook about her initial interaction with Krause.

Though Graham said that they "clearly had a connection" when they first met, she blames timing and shyness for originally keeping them apart.

"I think we liked each other [but] he asked me over to his house to play a board game – and that's exactly what we ended up doing," she said. "So I was like, 'This guy doesn't like me. Who actually plays a board game?' The timing wasn't right. I don't think either of us was ready."

She added: "He's obviously a very confident, appealing guy, but he's shy, and so am I."

Fast forward 15 years later, the actress revealed, "One of the things that's been so fun is that it's so easy. It's a lot, to work with somebody and spend time with them, too."

March 2002: Peter Krause and Lauren Graham present at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Lauren Graham Peter Krause relationship Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Krause and Graham crossed paths once again in 2002 when they were both presenters at the 8th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A.

March 2010: Peter Krause and Lauren Graham star on Parenthood together

Lauren Graham Peter Krause relationship Credit: Byron Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Krause and Graham starred opposite each other on NBC's family drama Parenthood, which ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. The stars played brother and sister, Adam and Sarah Braverman, respectively, on the show.

2010: Peter Krause and Lauren Graham start dating

Though it's unclear when exactly the couple started dating, Graham opened up about the beginning stages of their romance during an interview with Redbook in October 2010.

"Nobody knew about it for a while because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out," she told the publication. "I've also been really protective of it because it's important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show."

November 2010: Peter Krause and Lauren Graham attend a gala dinner together

Lauren Graham Peter Krause relationship Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

After going public with their romance, Krause and Graham attended one of their first events as a couple at the Saban Free Clinic's 34th annual dinner gala at The Beverly Hilton hotel in November 2010. Krause could be seen smiling at Graham on the red carpet as they posed for photos together.

September 2012: Lauren Graham talks about Peter Krause on the Ellen DeGeneres Show

During Graham's appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2012, she hilariously talked about confiding in her boyfriend when she and her father got lost in Vietnam .... despite Krause not being on vacation with them.

"Of course, I texted my boyfriend in L.A. … because he could do something," Graham sarcastically told DeGeneres. "Lost in Vietnam," read the message Graham sent in which he replied, "Sounds like fun!"

She further explained the situation to him, although he didn't know exactly "what to do for [her]." The actress concluded, "We were found, don't worry."

May 2013: Lauren Graham and Peter Krause pose together on the NBC Upfront red carpet

Lauren Graham Peter Krause relationship Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Graham and Krause held each other close when they posed on the red carpet at the NBC Upfront presentation in 2013.

March 2014: Lauren Graham talks about marriage plans with Peter Krause

During another appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Graham was apprehensive when asked about her future plans with Krause.

"I never know how to answer this question," the actress replied. "I don't know. We're really happy," she continued. "I feel like close to five years in Hollywood is like, 'Aren't we married already really?'" She concluded, "It's good the way it is."

April 2015: Lauren Graham and Peter Krause attend the TV Land Awards

Lauren Graham Peter Krause relationship Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Graham and Krause shared loving looks when they hit the red carpet at the 2015 TV Land Awards.

June 2015: Lauren Graham and Peter Krause attend the Max premiere

Lauren Graham Peter Krause relationship Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Krause accompanied Graham on the red carpet at the 2015 premiere of Max, in which the actress played Pamela Wincott.

February 2016: Lauren Graham and Peter Krause support Mae Whitman on the opening night of her play

During the opening night of The Mystery of Love and Sex, Graham and Krause supported their Parenthood costar, Mae Whitman, who starred as Charlotte in the Robert Egan-directed production.

"We bravermans gotta stick together," Whiteman captioned her Instagram photo alongside the couple. She added, "#supportivefamily #extremelylucky."

November 2016: Lauren Graham writes about Peter Krause in her memoir

In Graham's book of personal essays, Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between), she wrote about how her relationship with Krause first began.

"At our age, we'd probably both been through 'showmances' that went south and made work an uncomfortable place to be," she wrote. "But ultimately, our mutual wariness gave way — it just sort of happened."

November 2016: Lauren Graham says Kelly Bishop recommended she date Peter Krause

Lauren Graham Peter Krause relationship Credit: The WB/Carol Kaelson

According to Graham, her Gilmore Girls TV mom, Kelly Bishop, actually suggested the actress form a relationship with Krause before the two even started dating!

"From the start of the show Kelly [Bishop] named herself my TVM, or TV mom, by which she meant she was taking her character's role seriously, beyond the pages or sets and out into the real world," Graham said in her memoir.

"In a maternal, protective way, she found most of my boyfriends at the time lacking, and once told me I needed someone who was more my equal, like 'that wonderful actor on Six Feet Under,' Graham added referencing Krause.

November 2016: Lauren Graham gushes about her relationship with Peter Krause

During an interview with PEOPLE, Graham opened up about her feelings towards Krause, revealing one of the qualities she admires most about him.

"I mean, he's really my favorite person to talk to," she told PEOPLE. "And he always makes me laugh. He's really, really funny."

Graham added that living with a fellow actor often comes in handy when dealing with the craziness of Hollywood.

"It's hard to explain to people when you have a fancy job like being an actor what is challenging about it. So we just kind of have that shorthand, a shared language, which is helpful."

November 2016: Lauren Graham and Peter Krause appear on Gilmore Girls together

Lauren Graham Peter Krause relationship Credit: Netflix

In 2016, Krause made a surprise cameo as a park ranger on Netflix's Gilmore Girls revival, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in which Graham reprised her iconic role as Lorelai Gilmore.

December 2016: Lauren Graham looks back on meeting Peter Krause for the first time

Graham shared a handful of life lessons during an interview with Good Housekeeping, making reference to Krause as she noted, "The best pairings come naturally."

"We couldn't stop talking… Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family," she said of their budding friendship. "Once we got together, there was no game play," she continued. "It was like, You like me, and I like you. It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it's completely random."

April 2017: Peter Krause says Lauren Graham helped him fulfill a "lifelong dream"

Lauren Graham Peter Krause relationship Credit: Prashant Gupta/Netflix

Krause admitted on Harry Connick Jr.'s show, Harry, that his park ranger stint on the Gilmore Girls revival was not only thanks to Graham, but a longtime dream of his.

"When I was a kid, that was one of the things that I wanted to be — I wanted to be a forest ranger or park ranger," Krause told the host. "I thought it would be cool to be outside, have the truck make sure everything's okay, save people."

January 2020: Lauren Graham and Peter Krause attend the Golden Globes together

Peter Krause and Lauren Graham Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Graham and Krause made a rare appearance together as they attended the 2020 Golden Globes in January. Graham posed alongside Krause wearing a belted one-shoulder Azzi & Osta gown, while Krause opted for a classy black suit.

January 2020: Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have a Parenthood reunion

Several stars from the NBC drama were seen spending time together in January 2020, commemorating their reunion with an adorable family photo.

Whitman shared the sweet snap on Instagram, calling her former costars her "fam."

Along with Whitman, the picture also features Graham, Krause, and Ray Romano, who played Graham's on-screen love interest, Hank.

April 2021: Lauren Graham talks about being separated from Peter Krause while filming

While filming the Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in Vancouver, Graham explained on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that she couldn't "come and go" to visit Krause because of COVID-19 quarantine rules at the time.

When she finally could return home, she said she was perplexed by the new rules put in place by Krause and his son, Roman, whom he shares with ex Christine King.