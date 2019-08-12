Lauren Duggar Cradles Her Baby Bump in Touching Post: 'I Treasure Every Moment'

Lauren Duggar is bumpin’ on!

The 20-year-old, first-time mom-to-be couldn’t be more thankful for her baby girl on the way.

Over the weekend Duggar shared a candid Instagram post featuring two photos of the mom-to-be cradling her baby bump, which she shows off under a blue maxi dress from Target

In the first photo, Lauren looks down in at her growing bump while in the second, she smiles widely for the camera.

“Life is such a gift and something I cherish more now, with all that we have gone through this past year,” wrote the Counting On star, who previously revealed alongside husband Josiah Duggar that they had suffered a miscarriage in October.

“This pregnancy hasn’t been easy. I treasure every moment and I am reminded daily that life is truly a miracle from God,” Lauren ended her caption, tacking on the hashtags, “#blessed,” “#lifeisagift” and “#donttakelifeforgranted.”

Josiah, 22, and Lauren got engaged in March 2018 and tied the knot three months later at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Back in February, the TLC stars opened up about their miscarriage in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek from the latest season of Counting On.

“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding,” Josiah said in the clip. “She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things. [Her mom] was there, so she was able to help her out. I didn’t know exactly what was going on.”

“I wasn’t feeling well,” Lauren recalled, breaking down in tears. “I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking maybe I had something that had gluten in it. It was late at night and I went to use the restroom and there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Lauren and Josiah exclusively announced to PEOPLE in May that they were expecting their new addition less than a year after suffering the miscarriage.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” they said in a statement.

The couple was all smiles as they posed in front of a sign reading, “Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2.”

Following the news of the pregnancy, the pair announced the sex of their little one on the way at a reveal party with family and friends, where balloons were filled with white, pink or blue confetti. Guests were told to pop the confetti-filled balloons to learn the sex of the baby. When the last balloon was popped, pink confetti exploded in the air.

“We are so grateful that God has blessed us with a sweet baby girl!” the parents-to-be said in a statement on the Duggar family website. “If she only knew how loved she is already and how many people are already praying for her! She truly is a gift … a miracle from God.”