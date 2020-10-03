Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari and More to Take Part in Laguna Beach Reunion

Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Deiter Schmitz, Morgan Olsen, Loren Polster and Christina Sinclair are also set to take part in the virtual reunion

Stars of Laguna Beach are set to reunite for the first time -- and for a great cause.

On Saturday, Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti announced the reunion, which is in partnership with #GoodToVote and HeadCount, on social media. The pair shared a teaser video that featured costars and friends Trey Phillips and Deiter Schmitz.

Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Deiter Schmitz, Morgan Olsen, Loren Polster, Christina Sinclair, and Kristin Cavallari are all set to appear in the virtual high school reunion which will promote voter registration with hopes of increased voter action.

Conrad, Bosworth and Cavallari later starred in MTV's The Hills.

Recently, Conrad, 34, had a virtual conversation with Hills costar Whitney Port and shared that she keeps in touch with some close friends from her high school days. "Most of the people I'm close with that I filmed with are from Laguna. So like Dieter, I talk to all the time," she said on Port's With Whit podcast in September.

"It's more seeing people that I grew up with, who I also did the show with," Conrad said, adding she saw Colletti, 34, and Sinclair recently.

Meanwhile, Cavallari, 33, recently told PEOPLE that she often talks to her high school sweetheart Colletti, whom she was cuddled up with during a night out in August.

"Stephen and I have remained really good friends over the years. I love him to death, but no we're not dating. That's the last thing on my mind right now," said the Uncommon James founder, who announced her separation from husband Jay Cutler in April.