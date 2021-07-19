Fifteen years after fans said goodbye to Laguna Beach, several original stars of the hit MTV series reunited over the weekend.

On Sunday, Dieter Schmitz shared a photo on Instagram of his latest meetup with Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips and Loren Polster, who all starred on the reality show that aired from 2004-2006.

"Sure do love these peoples," he captioned the sweet black-and-white photo, which was geotagged in Laguna Beach, California, of the former cast.

Phillips, 34, also shared two large group photos on his Instagram from the fun-filled weekend. "What a dream. Beach party to house party, there's nothing better than bringing good people together," he captioned the post.

Colletti, 35, commented under the photo — also captured in Laguna Beach — saying, "Location A. Thanks, Phillips Pham!"

One fan commented under the post, "Giving the people what they want since 2004," and another added, "Omg laguna beach kids so grown."

The last time fans were gifted with a Laguna Beach cast reunion was in October, which was the first time in over a decade.

The original cast — which included Conrad, Colletti, Phillips, Schmitz, Lo Bosworth, Kristin Cavallari, Talan Torriero, Morgan Smith and Christina Sinclair — got together virtually at the time to promote voter registration ahead of the presidential election.

During the reunion on IGTV, the cast took a trip down memory lane, recalling their favorite moments from the show and opening up about adjusting to living their lives on cameras as teenagers.