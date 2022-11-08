'Laguna Beach' Producers Didn't Want Lauren Conrad 'to Have Anything' Outside Stephen Colletti Love Triangle

Conrad learned from her "embarrassing" experience on Laguna Beach, telling Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti she "pushed back all the time" against producers when she was starring on The Hills

By
Published on November 8, 2022 09:15 AM
Lauren Conrad is getting real about how she was portrayed on Laguna Beach.

As fans of the show know, back when Conrad was in high school with Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari, the future Hills star — who was a longtime friend, and sometimes more, of Colletti — found herself entangled in the volatile on-and-off relationship between the future Very Cavallari and One Tree Hill stars. Viewers were prompted throughout the show's first season to pick sides in the supposed love triangle, and the on-air rivalry has followed them all around for years.

On Tuesday's episode of the Dear Media podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen, Conrad sat down with her former costars to reflect on how the show depicted their dynamic.

"I think they took a small piece of me and used it," Conrad, 36, told Cavallari, 35.

"Like, I'm often kind of off in a corner just, like, creepily watching you guys," she joked. "Which is kind of embarrassing."

"And the thing that's funny is," she noted, "I had several boyfriends during this time. Which I'm like, 'I feel so bad for them if they ever watch this [to see me] just, like, going after this guy."

Cavallari agreed, "Yeah, they really hammered the love triangle home."

"They didn't want me to have anything else," Conrad said.

Conrad and Cavallari both said they were tapped to narrate their respective seasons of the show without much opportunity to give input to producers. "Like, they write you a script," Conrad said. "And you're like 'Okay, guess this is what I read.'"

When Cavallari asked if Conrad would "ever push back," the Little Market founder admitted, "I don't think I understood I was allowed to."

She added, "I think there was probably a few things I would say, 'I don't think this is right,' or, 'I feel uncomfortable.' But I think, because you're so young, and you were like, 'Well, this is what I signed up for. This is your job.'"

Exes Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti on Their Friendship and Laguna Beach Podcast: We've 'Learned a Lot'
Dear Media

As Conrad got older, she wised up to the process, telling Cavallari and Colletti, 36: "I mean, when I got into The Hills I pushed back all the time."

Cavallari said it was a relief to hear Conrad's perspective. "I felt like I was off on a little island and I was the only one who was manipulated and edited," she said. "Talking to Stephen, and then now having everyone come on [the podcast], I've realized everyone was in the same boat."

